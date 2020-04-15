Lockdown will Not Stop COVID-19 —–says Tolbert Nyenswah

The former head of the Nathanial Public Health Institute of Liberia, Mr. Tolbert Nyenswah

has warned that the current lockdown of the city by president Weah will not prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

He made the statement on Monday in an interview with Truth FM radio. He said, “you got to ramp up the testing capacity, the number of people tested on a daily basis.

“You lock down, it will not stop the disease. Contact tracers need to move in there. You got to ramp up the testing capacity. The umber of people tested on a daily basis is still low in Liberia,” he said.

According to him, the health team is only dealing with one county for now and if it starts to deal with many, there is a high possibility of the number of cases increasing by the day or weeks.











“ We are now dealing with one country, just imagine, if we start having more than one hundred to two hundred cases in Monrovia, I assume it may happen.”

He added, that the the reproductive numbers of COVID 19, if there is one case you multiply that by two point three or three other cases. If Liberia is having 49 to 50 cases right now in the communities that have not been tested of the disease, then it mans a lot.”

He called on everyone to follow the health protocols. But added, “with the lock down, it does not end an outbreak. It is just a symptom. What is blessing Africa and Liberia in particular is, we have a young population.”

He called on stake holders to move faster as time was not in anyone’s favor. TNR