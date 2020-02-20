 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lower House Bemoans Health Crisis In China

By Reporter on February 20, 2020

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The House of Representatives of Liberia says it is saddened by the ongoing health crisis in the People’s Republic of China and has mandated it’s secretariat to draw out what they called ‘Non- Bending Resolution’.

The lawmakers’ Non- Bending Resolution when draw out will contain messages of condolences to members of the Chinese legislature in particular and China in general.

The lawmakers’ action was based on a communication written by the House of Representatives’ Chairperson on Foreign Affairs, Bomi County Lawmaker, Edwin M. Snowe Jr.

Representative Snowe in his communication to the plenary of the House of Representatives said “Considering these unfortunate circumstances and understanding the bilateral relationship that exists between the Republic of Liberia and the People’s Republic of China, mindful of the crucial role China has played and continue to play in Liberia’s development, I request that the House of Representatives take the requisite diplomatic steps to express solidarity with the People’s Republic of China and assure them of our support and brotherly love during this difficult time in their nation’s history.”

It can be recalled in recent weeks, the People’s Republic of China has been under attack by a deadly killer ‘Coronavirus’ which is affecting millions and claiming thousands of lives at the speed of lightening.

Latest reports have it that to date, the Coronavirus has claimed the lives of about one-thousand Seven hundred (1, 700) and several persons quarantined.

In a tweet, the World Health Organization (WHO) said “WHO is working with an International network of statisticians & mathematical modelers to estimate key epidemiologic parameters of #COVID19 such as the incubation period, case fatality ratio, serial interval.”

Several nations are evacuating their citizens as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

Covid-19 has now claimed 2,004 lives in China, according to the latest Chinese data released on Wednesday. There have been 74,185 confirmed infections recorded in mainland China and about 700 cases in other countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hong Kong said a 70-year-old man with underlying illnesses became the territory’s second fatality. France, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan have each had one death attributed to the virus.

