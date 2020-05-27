LRA Arrests ‘Fake Customs Officer’

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has arrested a man claiming to be an employee of the Authority, extorting money from businesses in the name of collecting revenue for the government.

The imposter, identified as Jackclan Fahnbulleh, was arrested following a tip off on Wednesday, May 20, in Paynesville at the Masarco Business Center.

He was caught while attempting to extort money from the business as a staff of the Customs Department Anti-Smuggling and Intelligence Unit (ASIU) of the LRA.

Jackclan Fahnbulleh has been turned over to the Zone-3 Depot of the Liberia National Police for investigation and based on the investigations outcome, he will be formally charged and processed to court.

LRA Assistant Commissioner of Customs for Compliance and Enforcement Atty. D. Blamo Kofa told the police that Mr. Fahnbulleh does not, and has never worked for the Customs Department or the LRA as a whole.

An ID Card in his possession identified him as an employee of Cary Wood Company Inc in Baptist Seminary Town on Roberts International Airport Highway, where he works as Bush Manager.

Other reputable business owners on the scene, revealed that Fahnbulleh is often seen in the Redlight commercial district intimidating and harassing business people and extorting monies from them in the name of being a Customs Officer. TNR