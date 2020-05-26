LRA Arrests Fake Customs Officer

By Joycline Wea

MONROVIA May 26–The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has arrested a man claiming to be an employee of the Authority, extorting money from entities.

The imposter, identified as Jackclan Fahnbulleh, was arrested following a tip off on Wednesday, May 20, in Paynesville at the Masarco Business Center.

LRA Assistant Commissioner of Customs for Compliance and Enforcement Atty. D. Blamo Kofa told the police that Mr. Fahnbulleh does not, and has never worked for the Customs Department or the LRA.

An ID Card in his possession identified him as an employee of Cary Wood Company Inc in Baptist Seminary Town on Roberts International Airport Highway, where he works as Bush Manager.

Other reputable business owners on the scene, revealed that Fahnbulleh is often seen in the Redlight vicinity extorting cash from business entities. TNR