LRRRC Boss Urges Asylum Committee

By Reporter on February 19, 2020

-To Adjudicate Asylum Cases Of Applicants In Accordance With International Best Practices

Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) has urged members of the Asylum Committee in the country to use knowledge acquired from recent training to adequately strengthen their ability in adjudicating asylum cases of all applicants in keeping with international best practices, conventions, protocols and resolutions of which Liberia is a signatory.

Recently, 16 persons from selected ministries including the LRRRC participated in training as part of the Refugee Status Determination (RSD) programme to look at cases of asylum seekers because Liberia signed onto protocols of people who are fleeing their countries and make determinations.

Speaking as induction officer, Rev. Festus Logan reminded members of the committee that training received will afford them the opportunity to understand new technical and practical ideas in addressing the asylum needs of persons in the borders of Liberia.

Rev. Logan said asylum and refugee regime in Liberia have been very stable over the years and with the induction of new breed of members will further enhance the effectiveness of the regimes.

“Let me use this medium to recommit the Government of Liberia in upholding the principle of the 1951 Convention Relating to the status of refugees, the 1967 protocol on the state of refugees and resolution 2198 (XXI) adopted by the General Assembly in 2015,” Rev. Logan.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Executive Director of the LRRRC, Alphonso Wallace said certificating people who participated in the Refugee Status Determination (RSD) programme is a vision of the LRRRC and UNHCR.

Mr. Wallace wants members of the committee to start looking at cases of asylum seekers because Liberia signed onto protocols of people who are fleeing their countries.

He urged the committee’s members to make use of the books given to them following the training and serve as ambassadors for refugees because they will be needed.

At the same time, the Senior Durable Solution Officer of UNHCR, Lisa Quarshie said members of the committee right or wrong decision will have an impact on humanity.

According to her, the decision to have a durable solution starts with members of the committee.

She added “lots of people still being displaced, many people are fleeing their countries and some will end up here. The decision you make will have an impact on their life. The UNHCR will continue to support the LRRRC.”

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Luseni  Bility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs commended the LRRRC and UNHCR for the support and pledged the willingness of his colleagues to work in ensuring efficiency.

