LUMDS Provides Social Services

By Reporter on March 18, 2020

-Ends Five Years Development In The Country

The Liberia United Methodist Development Services, LUMDS formerly the Department of Community Services, DCS of the United Methodist Church in Liberia has concluded a five-year developmental intervention in the country. 

LUMDS which has involved with the implementation of CIDNEP project since 2016, was focused with the goal of providing access to basic social services in education, water, sanitation, hygiene and health, including human capacity development in Bong, Lofa and Nimba Counties.

LUMDS recently ended its final evaluation process, conducted on its flagship program called Community Integrated and Need Based Education Program (CIDNEP) that was approved by the Mission Alliance of Norway, a partner to LUMDS in three counties of Liberia including Bong, Lofa and Nimba.

According to Liberia United Methodist Development Services, the CIDNEP program was a sequel to another five-year program called Community Integrated Education Program (CIEP) that focused on comprehensive education activities in Grand Bassa, Margibi and Rivercess Counties between 2011-2015.

The project which was first evaluated in 2018 as a mid-term evaluation was funded by the Mission Alliance of Norway as the major donor.

Meanwhile, LUMDS has ended its final evaluation which was conducted from 10-15, March 2020. According to the LUMDS Evaluation Team, an external evaluation was conducted by TAABCO Nairobi, one of Eastern Africa Consulting Firm on Program Management and Evaluation.

Speaking at the post field evaluation report session, the Director of LUMDS, Madam Emma Okai Wleh thanked the partners and valuation team for the exercise. She expressed joy that most of the indicators as of the preliminary reports showed great progress and access to social services as enshrined in the overall goal of the project.

Madam Okai-Wleh pointed out that there was a lot that needs to be done to ensure community members live up to the true meaning of behavioural change and social transition.

Also speaking during the final evaluation, Karen Kord, the new Country Director of Mission Alliance who took over from out-gone Country Director, Rune and his wife Janne, observed that that the process didn’t seem all encompassing enough to get a true picture of a five-year program.

She noted that she had hoped that the timing would be long enough so that future programs can be thoroughly investigated. She however expressed her gratitude to the team and members of LUMDS for the great job done over the years.

The occasion was graced with presence of a score of leaders of the church to including the Administrative Assistant to the Bishop Rev J Joel Gould; Director of Education, Rev Christopher Marshall; Director of Programs in the church, Rev George D. Wilson, Jr. There were also government actors and members of the civil society in attendance.

The Liberia United Methodist Development Services, LUMDS will continue her engagement with her partner, Mission Alliance as to determining the way forward upon full submission of the final report of the end term evaluation.

At the same time, LUMDS has begun further engagement with communities in providing more awareness around the CORONAVIRUS in Liberia COVID 2019.  TNR

