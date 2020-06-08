LWSC Reaches Peace Island

By Mark Mengonfia Residents of the Peace Island in Congo Town had all reasons to dance as they saw pipe born water in their community. They danced, laughed out loud as they saw the water pulling out from the pipeline of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC). Speaking on Saturday in the community during official turning over and dedication of the connection of the LWSC, the institution Managing Director, Duannah Kamara said their extension to Peace Island was due to the mandate received from President George Weah. According to him, President Weah mandated him to ensure that pipe born water is provided to all citizens of Liberia. The LWSC boss said when the President instructed him and his team, they immediately started expanding in other parts of the urban and rural areas. He said they have started making their way with logistics to Grand Bassa, Margibi, Roberts Port and other counties for connecting purpose. He told the group of Liberians who have gone for the dedication that in keeping with the President’s instructions, 300 Houses have been connected free of charge of recent and are expected to connect additional 2,000 connections in Monrovia and it’s sounding. He said the 2,000 connections they are expected to rollout will have 500 homes connected in Nimba, 500 in Robertsports and other counties. “All the homes we are connecting are free for the period of two months,” Mr. Kamara told the joyful residents of the island. He told the gathering that due to the project undertaken by Commerce Inspector General, Josephine Davies, two senior government officials have also promised to undertake similar initiative in parts of Sinkor. He indicated that from the President’s statement, Commerce Inspector General engaged him stressing the need for citizens of the Peace Island to be connected as the place lacks pipe born water. The dedicatory ceremony was attended by an array of government officials to include Gender, Commerce Ministers, Mayor of Monrovia City Corporation. They praised the youthful Inspector General for her thoughtfulness by looking in the direction of the ordinary citizens of the district she currently lives in. Speaking earlier was the Peace Island community Secretary General, Henry Biyie who provided a brief history of the connection project. In his narration, he said they as residents of the area have long wanted the connection in the community adding “we tasked each other, but after running around, the inspector general came and helped us.” “She provided sand, and other funding for the connection,” the community SG added. IG Josephine Davies in a statement said she saw the need to help people of the community get access to quality and safe drinking water. She said as a member of Montserrado County district 10, she believes that citizens of the district also deserve better living conditions.