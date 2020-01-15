Magic’ acknowledges sex that is active in lot of NBA urban centers

Johnson, whom retired through the Los Angeles Lakers week that is last testing good for HIV, composed this article together with Roy Johnson (no connection), a Sports Illustrated author and https://www.prettybrides.net/russian-brides writer of the basketball star’s biography.

Among other points Johnson, who’s vacationing in Hawaii, makes within the tale:

–His biggest fear ended up being that their expecting spouse ended up being contaminated. She tested negative.

–He denied rumors he could be homosexual, insisting he became contaminated after staying away from a condom and sex that is having a girl.

–He nevertheless would like to play within the 1992 Olympics.

Johnson stated he learned the virus was had by him after Dr. Michael Mellman, the Lakers team physician, called him in Salt Lake City and asked him in the future house to Los Angeles instantly.

When Johnson saw their physician, Mellman told him: ‘You’re HIV positive. There is the AIDS virus.’

‘Suddenly, we felt unwell,’ Johnson writes. ‘I became numb. In surprise. And, yes, I happened to be frightened.’

He stated their very first idea had been about their wife of 8 weeks, Cookie, who was seven months expecting.

‘My biggest fear ended up being that she plus the child were also infected,’ he published. ‘ That would have been more devastating in my opinion than any such thing i would need certainly to proceed through in fighting AIDS.

‘As I had just one other thought: It is all over. for myself,’

Now Johnson claims he could be more positive, also claiming he will beat the illness which includes no remedy. Johnson admits he had been ignorant about the illness in the beginning, thinking it just affected ‘gays and drug users. Maybe maybe maybe Not for somebody just like me.’

He additionally relates, ‘I did not understand the distinction between the herpes virus additionally the condition. While my ears heard HIV good, my brain heard AIDS.’

Johnson stated rumors he and Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas kissed each other on the cheek before each game that he was homosexual began during the 1988 NBA Finals when.

‘By now I am certain that almost all of America has heard rumors he said that I am gay. ‘Well, you are able to forget that . We have never ever had a homosexual encounter. Never Ever.

‘I am sure that I happened to be contaminated by having non-safe sex with a girl who may have herpes. The issue is that i can not identify the right time, the spot or perhaps the girl. It is a matter of figures. I truly lived the bachelor’s life before I was married. I am no Wilt Chamberlain, but I was never at a loss for female companionship as I traveled around NBA cities. .

‘we confess once I found its way to LA in 1979, i did so my better to accommodate as much females when I could — a lot of them through non-safe sex,’ meaning he didn’t wear a condom.

Basketball Hall of Famer Chamberlain writes inside the book that is recent that has received intercourse with a believed 20,000 ladies in their life time.

Johnson’s acknowledgment of their sex that is active life the street uses previous University of Southern California and Olympic baseball celebrity Pamela McGee characterized Johnson being a ‘major womanizer.’

In a page to your Los Angeles Times published Saturday, McGee wrote: ‘Knowing his lifestyle that is flamboyant had been bound to take place in the course of time. ‘Magic’s closest buddies constantly knew him being a player that is major womanizer. He has had one-night stands with exactly what he calls ‘freaks’ across America.

‘The explanation he probably managed to make it public would be to alert the lots and lots of females he has got slept with.’

Johnson penned which he cried while telling their teammates prior to making their general general general public statement. First, he called five of their closest buddies — NBA rivals Thomas, Larry Bird and jordan, previous advisor Pat Riley and talk show host Arsenio Hall.

‘Larry cried,’ he had written. ‘So did Arsenio. Isiah simply don’t would you like to think it. Pat and Michael listened in stunned silence.’

Johnson attempted to keep a tone that is upbeat this article, also predicting he’d beat AIDS.

‘We knew that i’d probably contract AIDS within ten years,’ he composed. ‘. I additionally stated I happened to be planning to beat the disease. And I also will.’

Johnson had been certainly one of 10 players selected in September to express the U.S. baseball team during the Summer Olympics. At his news seminar a week ago, Mellman stated Johnson will never play more basketball.

‘Don’t count me away for the ’92 Olympics in July,’ Johnson stated. ‘ If i am healthier, i would extremely very well be on the ground for the opening faucet in Barcelona. . I have won every major prize here is. But I do not have a gold medal that is olympic. I’d like it. Jesus ready, we’ll have it.’