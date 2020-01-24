 Press "Enter" to skip to content

“Make Use Of Your Youthfulness”..-EPA Boss Tells Liberian Youth

By Reporter on January 24, 2020

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The Executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Nathaniel T. Blama Sr. says the current youth of Liberia need to make use of their youthful age if compute with their counterparts in the world.

The EPA boss speaking to a group of young who have gone to honor him for his contributions to youth activities, he  said; “young people constitute about 50% of Africa’s population.”

“If young people direct their efforts to positive ventures, the continent will make the  world at  large a better place.”

Making reference to Mark Zuckerberg, the inventor of Facebook, the EPA boss told the young people, “do not just focus on Liberia only, but the world in general because the world is a global village. Think about doing things that will change the world, as I am talking now phones are pointed to my face and I gest it is some Facebook live. The person who invented Facebook was of your age and even younger than you, but today it has connected the world”.

According to him, the change the world needs could be initiated by just an individual that will eventually spread over.

He  disabused the minds of young people on allowing themselves to be used by politicians.

He said that years ago, Liberian youths were used to instigate mayhem on their fellow citizens.

The war he said pushed Liberia fifty (50) years back rather than improving the country.

The EPA boss furthered, “do not allow yourselves to be used by anyone to cause problem for this country”.

Speaking earlier, the executive Director of Youth Network for Positive Change (YOUNETPO), Amb. Leo E. Tiah said they honored Dr. Blama they believe education is a ‘development multiplier’ as it plays a pivotal role in accelerating progress across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Be it poverty eradication, good health, gender equality, decent work and growth, reduced inequalities, action on climate or peaceful societies as such; he is a proud champion of youth education.

In his honoring statement, Amb. Tiah said, “We have come today to honor a man who is a very strong advocate of youth development and inclusion and He is also a champion of environmental issues at national, regional and global levels. He seeks every opportunity to make an impact in the lives of young people; he always encourages young people to remain united and stand against the many challenges that they face as they take forward the legacy of their country by helping it gain new heights of growth and achievements”.

He told the gathering that every year, at the Annual Youth Education and Leadership (AYEAL) conference, it’s customary that they award their speakers, outstanding delegates and partners as Goodwill Ambassadors adding that these Goodwill Ambassadors provide support to widen the platform, during post conference engagement with stakeholders and where applicable to create avenue for partnership.

“Therefore, On behalf of the organizing committee of the Third Annual Youth Education and Leadership Conference and Youth Network for Positive Change (YOUNETPO); I like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Nathaniel T. Blama Sr. for your continues contributions and promotions of young people in Liberia and for honoring our invitation to speak at AYEAL Conference 2019. Your participation was very strengthening and your speech no doubt inspired delegates to become good leaders in their respective communities and build a spirit of unity. In this regard, we are proud to present this certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Nathaniel T. Blama Sr. and certified him as a Goodwill Ambassador for AYEAL Conference and YOUNETPO” he concluded as he presented the certificated to the EPA boss.  END

 

