Mary Broh Praises Rep. Jones For Donating Medical Equipment



–Says His Donation Was Timely



By Mark N. Mengonfia

The Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), Madam Mary Broh has praised the efforts of Margibi County District#2 Lawmaker for donating medical equipment as timely.

Upon receiving the items from Representative Ivar K. Jones, DG Broh in her usual action mood looked at the items one after the other and pointed at the ventilator and oxygen, and said this is what they have been in need of.

She thanked the Lawmaker for his farsightedness to have thought about those who are currently sick and need supporting arms of others.

Broh speaking with a lot of actions promised the Lawmaker that the donation is going to be used for the purpose intended for.

She indicated that she will make sure that the donation immediately goes to 14 Military Hospital to help in the fight against the coronavirus ( COVID-19).

” Tell the people of Margibi County and Project Save Liberia that we received the donation and we appreciate it,” Madam Broh said looking directly in the face of the youthful lawmaker.



Dressed in her African made brown suit, the GSA boss recounted her first encounter with Rep. Jones, saying “I am not surprised by these materials because I know how you help me years ago before becoming honorable.”

Speaking earlier, Representative Jones said the donation was his own way of helping with the National fight against the pandemic.

Representative Jones indicated that months ago he visited the USA, lobbied with partners for a 40ft container filled with medical supplies. He said after he has distributed the medical supplies intended for people of his district, he also thought of Liberians who have been tested positive of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw the need to reach out.

“This is Project Save Liberia donation to the People of Margibi County District#2 and onwards donation to the incident Management team,” Rep. Jones said as he turned the items over.

The lawmaker presented cartons of nose masks, ventilators, oxygen, and other medical supplies to be used in the COVID-19 fight.