MCC Constitutes Taskforce

By Reporter on March 18, 2020

-To Help Fight Coronavirus

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) Tuesday March 17, 2020 constituted a taskforce to help fight the coronavirus in the country.

Prior to the confirmation of the virus in the country, the MCC met with township commissioners and community leaders in the bailiwick of Monrovia and Montserrado County in general in galvanizing forces ahead of any discovery.

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Nathaniel Blama, was confirmed positive of the coronavirus on Monday March 16, 2020.

Mr. Blama was confirmed as the first patient of the coronavirus on March 16, 2020 after it was alleged that he refused to be quarantined and to followed health protocols setup by health authorities at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) upon his return from Switzerland.

The taskforce will ensure more awareness in every community across Montserrado, encouraging citizens to follow all measures put in place by health authorities and work collaboratively for the eradication of the virus from the country.

The 15-man taskforce is headed by veteran Liberian politician, D. K. Carlos.

Following the confirmation, the Lord Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson TambaKoijee said Monrovia as a densely populated city of over 1.7million; there is a need to be fast with the setting up of the taskforce.

Mayor Koijee assured Monrovians that they will fight the virus together and they will succeed. According to him, the success will require the full cooperation of everyone.

“Today is a sad day for us. We were last deriving measures to take. However, we are not deterred because we Liberians are unique and resilient people,” he said.

He further said “through your commitment and dedication, we are going to triumph. Let’s continue to pray for this country and every Liberian.”

The young Mayor is also calling on everyone to come on the ‘table’ with the right ideas that will help in the fight against the virus.

“We pray that no one lose their life to this virus. We are going back to the communities to sensitize the people because Monrovia is the first place of the virus. We have decided to take charge in protecting our people,” he added.

Measures Taken By MCC:

Meanwhile, the Monrovia City Government has taken several measures aimed at keeping the people of Monrovia safe from the virus.

The MCC has called on all business centers across the city to ensure buckets with faucets containing substances to fight the virus at the entrances of their businesses.

Others include all MCC workers must have personal hand sensitizers with them during working hours; no selling on Sunday across the city among others.

Also, the Executive Director of the Crusaders for Peace, Ambassador Julie Endee assured everyone they will fight the virus to its full elimination from the country.

“We need to be factual and honest in moving forward. We will succeed together with the community people and we must engage in community engagements,” she said.

At the same time, the chairman of the taskforce, Mr. D. K. Carlos encouraged Liberians to follow all measures put in place by authorities of the Ministry of Health.

“We want the media to help us and we must reach out to all communities,” he said.          TNR

