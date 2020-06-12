MCC Gets Boost In COVID-19 Fight, Receives Huge Materials from World Bank

To enhance the strength of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the World Bank through its Clus project Friday June 12, 2020 donated several protective materials to the Corporation.

The project administered by the World Bank with funding from the Liberia Reconstruction Trust Fund (LRTF) is aim at providing improved access to solid waste management (SWM).

The materials donated to the MCC for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic include rain gears, nose masks, shovels, helmets among others.

Speaking at the donation ceremony at the service center of the MCC on UN Drive in Monrovia, Clus Project coordinator Thomas Kerkulah said “We have come to support the MCC. We want to ensure our workers are protected with tools and equipment.”

“We are very supportive of the work the Mayor is doing. Let’s continue to ensure the virus is defeated out of the country,” Kerkulah noted .

For his part, Mayor Jefferson Koijee thanked the World Bank for the farsightedness and timely donation to the work of the MCC during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Koijee reminded Liberians and foreign residents that the fight against the virus is not yet over and as such; they should continue to follow all preventive measures.

“Let’s continue this fight and we know our people are cooperating and they must take ownership of the fight against the virus. You community members need to get involve by following all prescribed measures. The fight is not yet over,” Mayor Koijee said.

The materials donated on Friday were distributed among the SMEs and CBOs to aid them in effectively performing their duties during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor commended members of the Community Based Enterprises (CBEs) and SMEs and called on them to effectively use the materials in protecting themselves.