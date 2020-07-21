Meritt Records LLC Signs Edmond Punchie James, ‘The Zombie’

By Lawrence T. Hoff

In an effort to upgrade the Liberian entertainment industry, Meritt Records LLC has signed its first Liberian artist Edmond Punchie James, stage name (Punchie the Zombie).

This is Meritt Records LCC first official signing of a Liberian artist since its establishment in 2015.

The signing ceremony took place in Monrovia and the deal was consummated between the Meritt Records and Edmond Punchie James and it is expected to last for as long as the artist and Record Label both can live up to what is agreed in said document, according to Meritt Records Manager Stephen Wrayee.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Stephen Wrayee said, the Record Label is familiar with the musical abilities of the artist, and the company also has the expertise, abilities, industry contacts and resources to work with the artist in forwarding his career.

He decried what he calls ‘continuous ill treatment of artists’ by other Record Labels, although he did not name, the Meritt Record will do all in its power to make sure that the artist signed will be treated fairly while still with his company.

The Meritt Records Manager said, the artist will no more go through stress, like he went through at the time he was not with his institution, but manager Wrayee was quick to say the artist will have a better career while with his company.

“The agreement signed by the artist and the Recording studio will see a very good working environment for the artist and the Recording studio in order to help improved the entrainment sector in Liberia,” Manager Wrayee intoned.

According to the company, under its production rights has agreed to produce one master recording consisting of songs written and performed by the artist and shall be of quality which is equal to master recordings normally produced for commercial distribution.

The agreement also states that the artist agrees to fully conduct himself in the manner that positively reflects that of the company’s code of conduct.

For his part, Edmond Punchie James, stage name Punchie ‘the Zombie’ said, it is of great joy to be signed by Meritt Records.

According to him, he has no regret of been a part of the Meritt Records as he looks forward for more betterment in his music career.

He said been with Meritt Record is something he has dream about over the years owing to the fact that he and the records label have close ties.

He noted that he cannot wait to start doing what he loves best, Music. Punchie, ‘the Zombie’ as he’s call on stage promised to work in line with Meritt Records, ensuring that Liberian Music and the good image of the Record Label reach to the world on a very unique and different way that will help boosts the entertainment industry in the country.