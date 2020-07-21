Min. Tweah To Complain Critics Of GoL

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning has vowed to complain those he calls ‘critics’ of the Liberian Government to the international community.

Minister Samuel Tweah said the severe criticisms against the George Weah led government has caused ‘injuries’ even at the international level where the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration has gone to galvanize supports for the development of the country.

“I went to lobby for money, and a senior president of broker international said, how will they give us money when our country is having a missing 16 billion saga? Mr. Minister, we want to help your country, but we are hearing about a whole container of money that is missing. I had to be fighting and explaining to them about this alleged missing money. I told them it was a lie and that no 16 billion dollar is missing in Liberia. Then later, they became to understand the entire missing money saga,” Minister said.

Minister Tweah told Okay FM that he will write the international community officially complaining critics that the Coalition for Democratic Change led-government was responsible for the missing sixteen billion Liberian dollars.

“I will write the Speaker of the National Legislature, the Senate Pro- Tempore, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and other relevant institutions, demanding that those that provided false information for public consumption, acknowledge to the Liberian people that no 16 billion was ever missing, and they need to document and accept this, so the Liberian people can hear it from their mouths and language,” he stressed.

The Finance Ministry boss further said his constant clarification on the reported missing L$16 billion dollars has rendered the government free from what he described as ‘false accusation’ levied against the current government.

Speaking over the weekend at an occasion marking the unveiling of a refurbished monument of President George Weah held in the Clara Town Community in Montserrado County, Minister Tweah alleged that opposition quest at the time was to defame the high earned reputation of President Weah and his officials of government.

He added “They lied to the Liberian people and also the international partners. We as Liberians have to correct the lie in Doe community, Clara Town and everywhere in Liberia. Let the people of Liberia ask those that provided the disinformation to the public why did they have to lie on the President?” Tweah continued.

The CDC government of former soccer star George Weah came under sharp criticisms and accusations following the alleged missing of L$15.5billion from the Central Bank of Liberia. Some aggrieved Liberians took to the streets in protest under the banner ‘Bring Back Our Money’ seriously accusing the Weah’s government of being responsible for the alleged missing money.

However, following investigations, it was reported that no money was missing as alleged, but the report said there were serious procedural errors and some discrepancies (L$2billion) on the part of the CBL.

Some former officials of the CBL are still battling in court to exonerate themselves as they were indicted by the Liberian Government of Weah who his Minister blaming critics of false accusation.