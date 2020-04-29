Minister Kruah Conveys COVID 19 Message

Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah





The Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. has conveyed a Coronavirus message to the people of Liberia on behalf of the Postal family.

In his recent message to the people of Liberia he said “We believe that every Liberian is conscious of the spread of the deadly coronavirus which is devastating not only Liberia, but Africa and the world at large.”

Minister Kruah added “consequently it is befitting to join the calls of our President, Dr. George M. Weah, the World Health Organization (WHO) and all other groups and organizations that are having sleepless night to kick the Virus out of Liberia, Africa and the rest of the World.”

He warned Liberians to simply obey the instructions of the Ministry of Health and all other health authorities as follows, regularly wash your hands with soap and clean water or use sanitizer, wear a facemask every time you go out in the public, avoid public gathering to help stop the spread of the disease, stay home and be safe, if you notice you have fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing please call 4455 on any of the GSM networks.

The Posts Master General pointed out that “Health authorities says some of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 which may appear two to 14 days after exposure include: Fever; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; other symptoms can Include, tiredness; aches; runny nose; sore throat; headache;

diarrhea, vomiting etc.