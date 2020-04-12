MOH, NPHIL Benefit US$8,500 Donation From Sunu Assurances

By R. Joyclyn Wea

Sunu Group of Companies has joined the COVID-19 fight in Liberia thus donating preventive items to the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute worth eight thousand_five hundred United States dollars.

The donation contains: water barrels, face masks, hand gloves, clorax, hand soap, detergents powder, and disinfectant. A breakdown of the amount spent exclusively for equipment was made on the basis of the demographic and size of the country as well as the needs of Healthcare personnel.

Making the donation at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, Sunu Managing Director Mattien N’Kaffa said the donation is the institution way of aiding Government combat the virus.

He mentioned that the gesture is for the benefits of health personnel in hospitals and health centers.

“We want to be part of the corona virus fight today and tomorrow if the need be, we will continue to be there for the country,” he promised.

On behalf of President Weah, MOH, NPHIL and all health workers actively engaged in the COVID-19 fight, Dr. Wilhmina Jallah expressed gratitude to Sunu Group of Companies for such generous gesture.

This, Dr. Jallah said would go a long way in ensuring that all facilities are disinfected to keep people healthy. “We want thank you for joining this fight and being right by our side to do what we need to do. We are happy that you have joined the fight along with Liberia because other Countries are fighting right now and it will be impossible for outsiders to come in, so we who are within have to fight,” Dr. Jallah.