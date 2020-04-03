MOH, WHO Say Social Distancing Is Weapon To Fight Coronavirus

Liberians have been advice to abide by all health protocols especially the Social Distancing.

According to the Liberia Broadcasting System online, Health Minister Dr. Willimina Jallah said, the Incident Management Team, (IMT), has observed mass gathering of people refusing to adhere to Social Distancing.

Dr. Jallah said bulk gathering of people is a serious recipe for the spread of the Coronavirus.

She appealed to everyone in the borders of Liberia to adjust their live in ensuring the successful fight against this global pandemic.

She asserted that, there are global appeals for supports to African countries to help boost their health sectors in ensuring the global fight against the COVID-19.

Dr. Jallah is also urging all persons within the borders of Liberia, to continue washing their hands, keep social distance, use protective mask and ensure washing hand buckets is place everywhere.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Liberia, DR. Peter Clement, has stressed that collective effort is the only weapon required to fight coronavirus out of Liberia.

Dr. Clement said “The coronavirus is a disease that can be defeated if everyone joins efforts in disseminating the right information and adhering to prescribed health measures.”

He is urging citizens to serve as ambassadors in their various communities to ensure the people get the right messages and take the preventive measures.

The WHO Country Representative said the measures, when implemented, will limit human to human transmission and enhance the government’s fight to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Clement further noted that the WHO remains supportive to Liberia in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.