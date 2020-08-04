MOJ Summons Supt. Kai Farley -Following Attacks On Opposition Leaders In Grand Gedeh

The Liberian government has announced that Superintendent Kai Farley of Grand Gedeh County has been summoned by the Ministry of Justice following the violence attack on two opposition leaders in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County on July 30, 2020.

The government also said it has setup a commission to probe the attack on the two opposition leaders.

The government said “Having conducted preliminary investigation into circumstances that led to an attack on opposition leader Alexander Cummings and his entourage in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, has commissioned a full scale probe into the incident, while condemning the appalling violence.”

It further said: “In this regard, the Superintendent of Grand Gedeh has been summoned to Monrovia to assist in the probe. The Ministry has directed the Joint Security Forces to ensure that all those involved in Thursday’s incident are held to account for their actions.

Justice minister, Frank Musa Dean

According to the government’s statement, the inquiry will determine the apparent lapse in security protocol and other reasons which contributed to the fracas.”

“The Ministry however notes the fact that the Cummings’ delegation safely visited several other counties without incident, a clear indication that the Government is committed to protecting all its citizens, regardless of their political persuasion,” the statement further added.

It also said “The rights to free movement and political assembly are fundamentally guaranteed by the Liberian constitution. The government will continue to ensure that these rights are protected at all times.”

“As the country moves closer to elections in December, the Justice Ministry assures the public that it is employing additional measures which will ensure security for all those engaging in political campaign activities.”

This followed an attack on Mr. Alexander Cummings, Chairman of the Collaborating Political parties (CPP) and political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Representative Yekeh Kolubah of District number ten of Montserrado County.

It can be recalled the two men were attacked in Zwedreu, the capital City of Grand Gedeh County by people believed to be supporters of the ruling party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The aggrieved citizens said Hon. Kolubah normally uses invectives on President Weah which is totally unacceptable. The county is seen as a strong political base for the CDC due to the support given by former president, the late Samuel K. Doe, to then international soccer star, George Weah.

The attack has been condemned by several groups and individuals.