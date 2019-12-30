Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Tamba Koijee has commended President Manneh Weah for his tolerance as Chief Administrator in the country in the midst of political tension. Addressing cross section of young people from the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) on Carey in Monrovia recently, Mayor Koijee said despite the verbal attacks from the chairman of the Council of Patriots (CoP), vocal talkshow host, Henry Pedro Costa, to the presidency, the Liberian leader remains very tolerant. The COP has repeatedly threatened nationwide protest on December 30, 2019 against the government of President Weah with Costa who resides in the United States of America travelling through the Roberts International Airport (RIA), the nation’s premier airport without an arrest or arrest of any member of the COP. Mayor Koijee who is also the chairman of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the (CDC) called on Liberians to be satisfied and don’t follow those who think they are the solution to their problems. “Thank you to the president that nobody has been arrested and we are not prepared to create accidental history for anyone. Twelve years we weren’t happy, but we never misbehaved. Only rebels don’t respect the Liberian people. One year I will respect Darius Dillon as my Senator. If he is reelected, it’s the will of the Liberian people especially Montserrado county,” Mayor Koije said. The young Mayor added: “Ambassador Weah has created the space to have more advocates. We are here and we have a stake in this democracy. You cannot intimidate us and they keep looking for issues on us, but we are clean and we are here. I have absolutely nothing to hide in this country.” According to him, officials of the governing CDC are more united and strong contrary to insinuations that they are divided. “The CDC is united, is on course. The vice president enjoys our unquestionable supports. We made some errors and those errors will be corrected. We are very strong, Mulbah Morlu remains our chairman. The vice president is not associated with any protest and it’s just a propaganda. We will defeat them,” he clarified. He therefore calls on supporters and other Liberians not to attack Henry Costa and other members of the COP despite their opposition to the government. “Don’t attack Costa, celebrate him. You can’t take this man (President Weah) from power,” he said.

Share this...

Google+ email Linkedin Pinterest Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Tamba Koijee has commended President Manneh Weah for his tolerance as Chief Administrator in the country in the midst of political tension. Addressing cross section of young people from the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) on Carey in Monrovia recently, Mayor Koijee said despite the verbal attacks from the chairman of the Council of Patriots (CoP), vocal talkshow host, Henry Pedro Costa, to the presidency, the Liberian leader remains very tolerant. The COP has repeatedly threatened nationwide protest on December 30, 2019 against the government of President Weah with Costa who resides in the United States of America travelling through the Roberts International Airport (RIA), the nation’s premier airport without an arrest or arrest of any member of the COP. Mayor Koijee who is also the chairman of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the (CDC) called on Liberians to be satisfied and don’t follow those who think they are the solution to their problems. “Thank you to the president that nobody has been arrested and we are not prepared to create accidental history for anyone. Twelve years we weren’t happy, but we never misbehaved. Only rebels don’t respect the Liberian people. One year I will respect Darius Dillon as my Senator. If he is reelected, it’s the will of the Liberian people especially Montserrado county,” Mayor Koije said. The young Mayor added: “Ambassador Weah has created the space to have more advocates. We are here and we have a stake in this democracy. You cannot intimidate us and they keep looking for issues on us, but we are clean and we are here. I have absolutely nothing to hide in this country.” According to him, officials of the governing CDC are more united and strong contrary to insinuations that they are divided. “The CDC is united, is on course. The vice president enjoys our unquestionable supports. We made some errors and those errors will be corrected. We are very strong, Mulbah Morlu remains our chairman. The vice president is not associated with any protest and it’s just a propaganda. We will defeat them,” he clarified. He therefore calls on supporters and other Liberians not to attack Henry Costa and other members of the COP despite their opposition to the government. “Don’t attack Costa, celebrate him. You can’t take this man (President Weah) from power,” he said. Share this...

Google+ email Linkedin Pinterest