Monrovia Rotary Club Donates Water To MOH

As the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue worldwide, the Rotary Club of Monrovia has donated seventy (70) sacks of the 0.5mL bottle of Aqua-life mineral water for those under surveillance at Precautionary Observation Centers (POC) and treatment centers in the Country.

The donation was made in the Ministry of Health compound oldest Congo town by the President, Vice President and other members of the club on Friday March 27, 2020.

According to Mr. Wilson Idahor, President, of the Rotary Club of Monrovia, the donation is the club way of identifying with those in POCs and treatment centers and it is an initial support to national government in the fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Liberia.

Mr. Idahor encouraged those in various POCs in Liberia not to panic as their isolation is not meant to humiliate them, but in the spirit of fighting to prevent the spread of the nightmare that has engulf the world.

Minister Wilhelmina Jallah receiving the donation on behalf of the Ministry and government of Liberia, thanked the President and members of the Rotary Club of Monrovia for what she called love for country and fellow citizens.

According to Dr. Jallah, the donation may seem little, but once there is love and care in what is being donated is actually bigger than anything else that can be imagined. Adding that those quarantined in the various POCs and treatment centers will appreciate whatever that has being given by the club.

Meanwhile, Minister Jallah has encouraged every Liberian, national and international partners, civil society organizations to follow suit as the Ministry is opened to receiving donations and gifts from anyone and will continue to appreciate every donation.