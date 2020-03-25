NAC Urges Persons Living With HIV to Adhere To Treatment

-Admist COVID-19 Infection

Amidst the unprecedented and widespread health threats being posed by the Coronavirus, the National AIDS Commission of Liberia (NAC) is urging persons living with HIV (PLHIV) in the country not to lose track on taking their Antiretroviral Therapy/Treatment (ART).



ART is a combination of medication regularly taken by persons living with HIV to suppress the progression of the HIV virus in their bodies.

In a statement, the AIDS Commission said, given the fact that persons living with HIV are vulnerable to the coronavirus due to underling health conditions; the effect will be devastating if they abandon taking their treatment consistently in this critical time.

NAC recalls that it does not want a repeat of the Ebola situation in the country where the conditions of some of those living with HIV worsened, because of treatment default and unavailability of medication at some of the treatment centers.

The statement quotes the National AIDS Commission Chairperson, Madam Theodosia Slewion-Kolee, as urging the Liberia Network of Persons Living with HIV to encourage their members to use all recommended preventive measures as they seek treatment to avoid reinfection of the HIV virus as well as been exposed to COVID_19.

Madam Kolee is meanwhile admonishing health authorities and healthcare providers to pay special attention to persons living with HIV who have existing underlining health conditions to have unhindered access to treatment during this period, as they strive to prevent themselves from the coronavirus.

The AIDS Commission boss said it would be detrimental to the country if people with previous health conditions especially those living with HIV are not prioritized in the fight against the coronavirus due to their compromised immune system.