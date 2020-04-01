Ndubusi Nwabudike Gets More ‘Punches’

-But Remains Confident

Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike, a naturalized Liberian who was recently nominated by President George Weah as chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) continues to receive more ‘punches’ but has said he remains confident of his confirmation.

President Weah recently nominated to the National Elections Commission, Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike Chairman, Davidetta Browne Lansanah Co-Chairman, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar Commissioner, Floyd Sayor Commissioner, Barsee Kpankgpa Commissioner, and Josephine Kou Gaye Commissioner.

On Friday March 27, 2020, former Liberia Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown called on President Weah to withdraw his nomination to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

In his letter, Ambassador Brown said the timing of the nominations, coming as it did almost at the same time as terrifying news of the country’s third confirmed Coronavirus case was released to the public, projected a worrying sense of “business as usual” at the time when the government is urging ordinary Liberians to make hard life-style and other difficult adjustments necessitated by the magnitude of the health threat.

A statement issued over the weekend Ambassador Brown said the ‘pervasive sense’ of “business as usual” is continuing to fertilize seeds of doubts in the population, a danger on which the Pandemic is likely to thrive.

He said “While the letter of the law may not require it of you, Mr. President, the spirit of the law, and importantly, the history of electoral contests and conflicts, as well as the need to ensure fairness, credibility, and integrity about our elections, require a broadened level of consultation, especially with political parties, previous to the nominations of commissioners.”

“These nominations run afoul of the recent precedent of consultations with political parties and civil society organizations, which are all possessed of direct and or vested interests in the composition of the NEC. Even worse, these nominations pervade an affront to the need for balance and inclusion, by which political parties that are constitutionally authorized to represent the people in the electoral process, are reasonably assured, and ideally guaranteed, that the NEC will be fair not only in its needed interactions with political parties, but also in the execution of its foundational responsibility to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections. Nominees must be seen as likely to be even-handed and judicious in the execution of all of the laws appertaining to elections, in keeping with the overwhelming aspirations of the Liberian people,” Amb. Brown said in his letter.

The former Liberian envoy further said, “At least on its face, the nominations appear to be seriously imbalanced in favor of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). The immediate previous membership included Mr. Sam Joe, who affiliated with the Liberty Party (LP) prior to his nomination as Commissioner; Mr. Jonathan Weedor, with prior political affiliation with the Liberian National Union (LINU); Ms. Davidetta Brown, said to be linked to the CDC and/or nominated on its recommendation; and Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, who was at various times linked to the Unity Party, National Patriotic Party, and the Liberty Party. The other members were appointed to reflect other important considerations including gender, religious and geographic balances. Though coming from diverse political, religious, geographic and other backgrounds, the commissioners were nominated primarily on the strength of their competence and character. This balance and diversity of backgrounds, while it may not have been agreeable to all, offered the confidence needed for the continued peaceful consolidation of healthy multiparty democracy, in our country.”

He said the current nominations offset the precedence political parties, civil society organizations, and many Liberians have come to accept as necessary and contributory to the health of our emerging democracy.

Ambassador Brown said it is instructive to observe that even during the country’s difficult conflict, when citizens likely attained the peak of distrust of each other, and anchored onto humiliating dependence and virtual trusteeship, even then, no non-natural born Liberian ever presided over Liberia’s National Elections Commission – and none ever has. Even when elections were conducted under less than full constitutional authority, the elections commission was headed by a natural-born Liberian.

According to him, every country on the face of the earth, and especially in geographic neighborhood, have positions that are too dear to their country – too meaningful to their history and destiny – that they will not surrender it to foreigners or naturalized citizens, when so many of their natural born citizens can perform such duties honorably and competently.

“The country is informed that both you and the National Legislature have approved three propositions to be placed before the people in a national referendum sometime this year. One of the propositions provides for dual citizenship for all natural-born Liberians who acquire the citizenship of another country provided however, that such persons would not be allowed to hold certain positions, including serving as Commissioners of NEC.

“Hence, the nomination of a naturalized Liberian to chair the NEC not only defeats the proposition even before it goes for referendum but also projects a queer and paradoxical reality where it appears you are prepared to grant a naturalized Liberian more rights upon acquiring Liberian citizenship, than you are prepared to grant to a natural-born Liberian who acquires the citizenship of another country,” he said.

He said “What is also concerning is that in a little over two years, this is the third high profile tenured position to which the nominated chair of the NEC is being asked to head. The roving nature of his appointments/nomination not only means that there is scarcely any solid track record of previous achievements in government to which he can point but also exudes the perception of very close affinity to your Excellency, for which he enjoys such exceptional favors, and thereby undermines public trust in his ability to protect the national interest, as the head of the NEC, which is required first and foremost.”

“I admit that I am in no position to doubt that the nominated chair loves Liberia. However, it would seem to me that the sufficiency of his love for Liberia would instruct him to seek a dutiful withdrawal of his nomination as opposed to waging a campaign in support of it, especially because of the unnecessary distractions and unwarranted perception, including of your Excellency, his nomination has already engendered,” he said.

“As we are already in an election year, the overall democratic aspirations of the country will be better served if a new composition of the NEC is spared reasonable public challenges to its constitution and composition. It would be best for our country which has made so much progress in its democratic aspirations that the new composition of the NEC is not haunted by unresolved questions of mistrust, fairness, integrity and credibility,” he said.

Elections Coordinating Committee:

The Election Coordinating Committee (ECC) has denounced the president’s nominations as lacking broad-based consultation with stakeholders. ECC recently said though it realizes that the President has the power to appoint and the new election law of 2013 states that a commissioner must be a Liberian, it still takes acceptance to the nomination of a Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike, who still holds loyalty to his country of birth – Nigeria.

ECC said Cllr. Nwabudike is morally conflicted and lacks the credibility required to exercise neutrality over an independent body that is supposed to decide Liberia’s president and other elected officials.

However, a member of the ECC and head of Research and Democratic Development (IREDD), Harold Aidoo, who is a Ghanaian, has distanced himself from the statement made by the ECC. That he was not part of the criticism.

Opposition Political Parties:

Some members of the opposition political parties in the country have made their rejection clear, and some senators doing the same, making his confirmation a center of concentration.

On Friday March 27, 2020, some members of the Liberian Senate walked out when Nwabudike and colleagues were seated for confirmation.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon On Social Media-Facebook:

In his official Facebook post, Montserrado County, Abraham Darius Dillon gave five counts validating while Nwabudike is not the right person for the job.

Senator Dillon said “His mother was never a Liberian by any means. She could not and did not come from Bomi. The stories that his mother hailed from Bomi are totally false and misleading. He has not shown proof that his father was a Naturalized Liberian. So, it is unsettled yet that he acquired Liberian citizenship under his father’s alleged naturalization. We are waiting for this proof.”

“He has not shown proof that he naturalized himself on his own. We are waiting for this proof as well. He will or be made to show proof how he obtained citizenship to practice law in Liberia. If he fails to show such proof, his license to practice law in Liberia will be revoked and withdrawn. He could get prosecuted for perjury,” Senator Dillon assured his followers on the social media

Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike and others nominated to the National Elections Commission (NEC) by President Weah will appear before the Liberian Senate committee on Autonomous Agencies today Monday March 30, 2020 for confirmation as Liberians wait to see whether their senators will confirm Nwabudike as the new chairman of the NEC.

But Cllr. Ndubusi told this paper recently that he is a Liberian and would disclose all his details at the appropriate time. He added that he was confused where all the noise was coming from. “If it is my name, then, there is nothing I can do because it was not I that gave it to me.” He added that he has good character that is known by many of the senators, some of whom he said were classmates at the law school and friends at other places.