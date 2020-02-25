Nebraska Racetracks Launch Push for Casino Gaming

ï»¿

The time that is big The bright lights of Walthill, Nebraska, one of the state’s really few casinos.

An endeavor to legalize casinos at Nebraska competition tracks is underway, spearheaded by way of a group calling itself ‘Keep the amount of money in Nebraska.’

The business, as its name suggests, argues that gambling cash should stay in Nebraska instead than flowing east to Iowa, and that casino expansion is necessary to save the state’s stricken horseracing industry.

The team has submitted a petition to convey lawmakers for approval and desires to begin signatures that are gathering quickly as feasible.

A sufficient quota of signatures would force a referendum that is public allowing Nebraskans to vote regarding the issue of casino video gaming for the very first time in its history.

Nebraska currently includes a handful of tiny, underwhelming Indian casinos, such while the Lucky 77 Casino in Walthill (pictured).

80,000 Signatures Needed

A survey recently commissioned by Keep the Money in Nebraska unearthed that 58 percent of Nebraskans support expanded gambling.

The group would need signatures from at least 7 percent of the state’s registered voters, or around 80,000 people to take the issue to ballot.

The team is led by Ho-Chunk Inc, the economic development unit of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Ho-Chunk has the Atokad Park racetrack in South Sioux City, which closed down in 2012 after 60 years of racing.

‘Our goal is to produce economic development in Nebraska, create both direct and indirect jobs, and keep a number of the money that has been dripping to other states,’ Lance Morgan of Ho-Chunk Inc. told Omaha.com ( not an on-line poker site) this week. ‘We don’t think we’re going to have any trouble getting signatures,’ he added.

The Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association and Omaha Exposition & Racing are also behind the push.

$400 Million A year goes to iowa

Hawaii’s battle tracks have seen a steady slide in profits since Iowa legalized casino gambling in 1989.

The pro gambling lobby claims that up to $400 million a year in Nebraska money is would go to Iowa casinos, and gaming that is legalizing Nebraska racetracks could bring between $60 million and $120 million into state coffers.

In 2014 lawmakers voted to have the issue place before voters but this was overruled by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Earlier this an initiative to have hold’em poker (although, curiously enough, not Omaha) legalized and recognized as a game of skill failed to gain any traction in the state legislature year.

‘It’s my viewpoint that a number that is large of still don’t help casino gambling,’ said State Senator Beau McCoy (R-Omaha). ‘Some may enjoy going to surrounding states to casinos as an activity that is recreational but at the end of the afternoon, they don’t want to buy within their house state.’