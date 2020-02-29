Nevada Lands First Professional Sports Franchise in City History

ï»¿

The NHL is coming to nevada and bringing with it the initial sports that are professional to Sin City since town was founded 111 years ago.

Las Vegas is not any longer merely a gambling and tourism destination after the nationwide Hockey League (NHL) voted unanimously to accept a franchise in Sin City and present the market its first professional sports team in city history.

On June 22, the league’s current owners voted 30-0 on Bill Foley’s wishes to create NHL hockey to Vegas. Foley’s win will cost him $500 million in expansion fees alone, but that’sn’t keeping the businessman from celebrating, albeit in his own means.

The Fidelity National Financial Board Chairman and wine vintner told reporters from his Las Vegas Strip office, ‘I’ve worked so hard, and it’s really been this type of procedure, that it’s exciting but it’s anticlimactic. I hoped that vegas would get half so far as it did in terms of embracing a league that is major team . . . And the reality is Las Vegas went all-in.’

The yet-to-be-named hockey organization will play at the recently built T-Mobile Arena behind the New York-New York Hotel Casino.

Long Time Coming

Las Vegas was established in 1905, and 111 years later on one of many Big Four professional leagues is finally ready to allow a group to locate to the desert. Ironically, it comes by way of ice hockey.

The NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL have made no secret on the years that they are opposed to a Las Vegas franchise as a result of the region’s legalized sports betting market. Credit fantasy that is daily (DFS) or simply just a changing of the times, but the mindset among the Big Four’s leadership has drastically changed in recent months.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is the many outspoken proponent of sports betting on his league’s games. In might, Silver told ESPN that there is an ‘underground betting market in the United States’ that he really wants to regulate.

But it’s not baseball that’s altering history in las vegas, but hockey.

‘The name of Bill’s website was VegasWantsHockey.com,’ NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. ‘Starting today, Las Vegas has hockey, NHL hockey.’

Vegas Targeted

The odds seem to be turning in Vegas’ favor after 111 years of pro sports prohibition. The NHL expanding its league to 31 groups is expected to be only the start of professional sports teams going to Las Vegas.

It’s no secret that Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson is actively working with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis to relocate the NFL team to Las Vegas, and present comments from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has added additional passion.

‘There are casinos all around us,’ Manfred said regarding the YES Network this week. ‘I see Las Vegas being a alternative that is viable . . I will never disqualify it just because of the gambling issue.’

The sunlight has certainly set in a direction that is different Vegas between 2015 and 2016 with regards to pro recreations. After more than a century without the Big Four, no town seems better positioned to land an expansion or relocation franchise than Sin City.