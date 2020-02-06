 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Agriculture Minister Assures Liberians

February 6, 2020

Of Improved Agriculture Sector
The long wait of Liberians and those with keen interest in the agriculture sector seems to be over as the soon to be confirmed Agriculture Minister has emphatically assured Liberians that the sector will significantly improve under her leadership as Minister.


Appearing before members of the Liberian Senate Committee on Agriculture Wednesday February 5, 2020, Madam Jeannie Cooper said the ministry under her watch will be result-oriented which will ensure significant improvement of the sector for all.
Amidst huge applauds from the bystanders in the Senate’s chambers, Madam Cooper appealed to the consciences of members of the Liberian Senate’s Committee on Agriculture to confirmed her and said she will make the sector a center of focus again.
According to her, funding for the sector will directly be used to improve the sector. Madam Cooper added that financial support for agriculture has not reached its true real meaning.
As part of her aspirations as the new Agriculture Minister, Madam Cooper assured Liberians that she will work to support the work of rural farmers.
Madam Cooper is replacing Dr. Mogana Flomo who was dismissed by President George Weah in 2019, but took a long time to appoint new Minister as public outcry intensified because the sector is one of the pillars of the country’s growth.

