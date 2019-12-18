 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Company CEO Meets Sime Darby’s Employees

By Reporter on December 17, 2019

-Toured Farm, Gives Hope To Employees

The Chief Executive Officer of Mano Palm Oil Industries (MPOI), the company that recently bought Sime Darby Plantation Liberia (SDPL) has toured the company’s facilities and farm in Bomi County for the first time since taking over.

Mr. Asaad R. Fadel visited the farm Tuesday and met with three separate groups explaining his vision to them and what he expects from them.

Speaking during his acquaintance visit, Mr. Fadel told the employees that he is people’s person and as such, he remains open to everyone for the effective running of the company for productivity.

Addressing the well assembled employees in the hall, Mr. Fadel said it is his hope that they will work together to ensure a vibrant relationship and good running of the company.

The MPOI’s CEO assured the employees that they will be retained by his company, asking them to see the company as their own and help improve at all levels

“I am very transparent and lovely guy, but believe in performance. Don’t be a hypocrite. I dislike politics. Without you, I will not succeed and in return, I will help you. We can work together and we will reach every community,” he said.

Mr. Fadel encouraged the employees that the country needs an investment like what they are inheriting.  He added: “We are going to setup a refinery in Liberia and Africa.”

The new boss said the employees should relax and their salaries and benefits will continue to come as it has been and they shouldn’t panic over anything.

“Bank issues will be resolved. Your salaries will be paid on time. You are all welcome to be on this team,” he said.

According to him, they have been in Liberia for over 50years into manufacturing, but they are also happy to be associated with palm oil.

“I love this country and people and continuing on the legacy of my father. We will prioritize the women, men, youth and all for a smooth working relationship. We must give utmost respect to women, fight against prejudice and we need better productivity on the farm because everyone has a family,” he said.

After the general meeting, he met with senior staff and members of the Senjeh Land Committee and later visited Golodee Lasana Town where he was gowned along with Ali Kamal, the General Manager of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia. He visited the Guest House that hosts the expatriates as well.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia, Ali Kamal thanked MPOI and promised to work along with the company in achieving its goals.

In remarks, the employees expressed happiness over the hope given them by the new CEO and pledged their unflinching supports in meeting the overall objectives of the company.

MPOI, a company that is majority-owned by Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO) has been a very proud business partner and a primary buyer of SDPL’s Crude Palm Oil (CPO) since 2016. In addition, MANCO is a local Liberian company with more than 50 years of experience, which gives them the leverage of operating in the region.

The new owner, MPOI in their testimony is committed to upholding the sustainability agenda by remaining in full compliance to the RSPO principles and reactivating the Outgrowers’ Programme for the community and forest conservation.

