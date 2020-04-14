“No Burial Site For Death”

-NPHIL Boss Reveals; Discloses US$25M COVID-19 Package

By R. Joyclyn Wea

National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) Director General Dr. Mosoka Fallah says there is no burial site for people who fall prey to the deadly Coronavirus Disease in Liberia.

Remarking Monday, April 13, 2020, at the regular COVID-19 update held at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, Dr. Fallah mentioned that unlike the Ebola Virus Disease, government through MOH and NPHIL do not have a site to bury COVID_19 dead bodies.

This is because COVID_19 dead bodies are not infectious as the Ebola dead bodies. In other words, COVID19 dead bodies pose no threat to relatives or family members of the decease.

Dr. Fallah indicated that COVID_19 dead bodies are given to their families for burial. “Unlike the Ebola dead bodies were still infectious, but COVID_19 is not. What we do is that we help bag the body and turned over to the family to be buried,” Dr. Fallah.