North Nj Casino Expansion Right Back on State’s Agenda

North New Jersey casino expansion: State Senate President Steve Sweeney wants residents to vote regarding the issue in 2016 november.

North nj-new jersey wants to offer Atlantic City a run for the money. And New Jerseyans may yet get the right to vote for casino expansion beyond the Boardwalk.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney has reintroduced legislation calling for the referendum on whether two new gambling enterprises should be built in the part that is north of state, throughout the water from New York City, breaking AC’s longstanding monopoly.

The bill proposes that a state-wide vote on the issue simply take place in November 2016.

Issue of North Jersey casino expansion has been muted before. Atlantic City has experienced from the legalization of casino gaming within abutting states, and increased competition ended up being a factor that is major four Atlantic City casino closures in the last two years.

Pennsylvania legalized casino gaming in 2007, and recently overtook its neighbor in gaming revenue. Meanwhile, New York State and Massachusetts have actually both opted to license their casinos that are first the emergence of the new areas will definitely damage the New Jersey market.

Strategic Importance

But North Jersey’s proximity to Manhattan and also the New York greater area that is metropolitan it a strategically beneficial location for casinos, which Sweeney believes would lure droves of gamblers across the Hudson.

‘The question of gaming outside of Atlantic City is definitely debated,’ Sweeney said. ‘ Now is the right time for the voters to decide. Expanding gambling to North Jersey is the way that is best to revitalize an industry that is very important to the state’s economy to ensure we can compete with neighboring states, generate the revenue needed to revive Atlantic City and contribute to economic growth.’

The bill would guarantee that no new casinos could be built within 75 miles of Atlantic City and that gambling enterprises within the north would pay a much higher taxation on their gaming revenues compared to the eight percent currently compensated by Atlantic City gambling enterprises.

High Taxes

Hard Rock Overseas while the Meadowlands Racetrack, which want to build a casino in East Rutherford, home to this New York Giants and New York Jets, have agreed to pay because much as 55 percent in taxes.

Forty-nine percent with this income tax revenue would then visit Atlantic City to pay for the inevitable loss of business, while another 49 percent would go to counties and municipalities, as well as the remaining two percent would gain New Jersey’s horse racing industry.

Opinions remain deeply divided regarding the issue, particularly with Atlantic City itself.

‘North Jersey casinos would be disastrous for our local economy, driving jobs and investment out of our region,’ said previous mayor James Whelan on Twitter this week.

Current financial reports suggest that AC is bouncing back and that the city’s casino profits were up 55.9 percent in Q3 this present year. However, Moody’s Investment Analysts warned that this had been much more likely a reflection of this casino that is recent, that have boosted revenues for people who stay. Moody’s said it expected further closures in the year that is coming.