North Nj Casino Expansion Right Back on State’s Agenda

ï»¿
North New Jersey casino expansion: State Senate President Steve Sweeney wants residents to vote regarding the issue in 2016 november.
North nj-new jersey wants to offer Atlantic City a run for the money. And New Jerseyans may yet get the right to vote for casino expansion beyond the Boardwalk.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney has reintroduced legislation calling for the referendum on whether two new gambling enterprises should be built in the part that is north of state, throughout the water from New York City, breaking AC’s longstanding monopoly.
The bill proposes that a state-wide vote on the issue simply take place in November 2016.
Issue of North Jersey casino expansion has been muted before. Atlantic City has experienced from the legalization of casino gaming within abutting states, and increased competition ended up being a factor that is major four Atlantic City casino closures in the last two years.
Pennsylvania legalized casino gaming in 2007, and recently overtook its neighbor in gaming revenue. Meanwhile, New York State and Massachusetts have actually both opted to license their casinos that are first the emergence of the new areas will definitely damage the New Jersey market.
Strategic Importance
But North Jersey’s proximity to Manhattan and also the New York greater area that is metropolitan it a strategically beneficial location for casinos, which Sweeney believes would lure droves of gamblers across the Hudson.
‘The question of gaming outside of Atlantic City is definitely debated,’ Sweeney said. ‘ Now is the right time for the voters to decide. Expanding gambling to North Jersey is the way that is best to revitalize an industry that is very important to the state’s economy to ensure we can compete with neighboring states, generate the revenue needed to revive Atlantic City and contribute to economic growth.’
The bill would guarantee that no new casinos could be built within 75 miles of Atlantic City and that gambling enterprises within the north would pay a much higher taxation on their gaming revenues compared to the eight percent currently compensated by Atlantic City gambling enterprises.
High Taxes
Hard Rock Overseas while the Meadowlands Racetrack, which want to build a casino in East Rutherford, home to this New York Giants and New York Jets, have agreed to pay because much as 55 percent in taxes.
Forty-nine percent with this income tax revenue would then visit Atlantic City to pay for the inevitable loss of business, while another 49 percent would go to counties and municipalities, as well as the remaining two percent would gain New Jersey’s horse racing industry.
Opinions remain deeply divided regarding the issue, particularly with Atlantic City itself.
‘North Jersey casinos would be disastrous for our local economy, driving jobs and investment out of our region,’ said previous mayor James Whelan on Twitter this week.
Current financial reports suggest that AC is bouncing back and that the city’s casino profits were up 55.9 percent in Q3 this present year. However, Moody’s Investment Analysts warned that this had been much more likely a reflection of this casino that is recent, that have boosted revenues for people who stay. Moody’s said it expected further closures in the year that is coming.
Sheldon Adelson Confirmed as Brand New Las Vegas Review-Journal Owner
Who’s The Boss? evidently, it’s now Sheldon Adelson, who has assumed control for the Las vegas, nevada Review-Journal, Nevada’s largest newsprint. (Image: politico.com)
Sheldon Adelson has been unmasked while the new owner regarding the Las Vegas Review-Journal, having been exposed by the newspaper that is very had anonymously purchased per week earlier.
As reported right here earlier in the day this week, LVRJ staff were puzzled and a little dismayed to learn last Thursday that the newspaper had been sold up to a mystery owner for $140 million.
All they were told had been that a newly incorporated business, News + Media Capital Group, was now at the helm and they ought to ask you can forget concerns.
‘They want you to definitely focus on your jobs … do not be worried about whom they’re,’ was the pep talk made available from one Michael Schroeder, a News + Media Capital Group manager during the very first staff conference under the brand new ownership.
And while Schroeder assured staff that their editorial self-reliance would not be compromised by their new mystery owner, a front page story on the sale that evening was redacted at Schroeder’s request to eliminate recommendations to the proprietor’s anonymity.
Requires Transparency
It was not just LVRJ’s people who were alarmed, as other journalists began calling for transparency too, and the story spread as speculation expanded. As Esther Thorson, research director for the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri class of Journalism, told the Los Angeles days, the sale of a newspaper to an owner or organization that refuses to be identified is unprecedented in media history.
Also, the premium price paid by the buyer proposed they were enthusiastic about buying clout that is political rather than a considered financial investment, which made it all the more crucial that their identification and affiliations be disclosed.
The fact that LVRJ is the dominant media socket in the early-voting move state of Nevada suggested to a lot of that the buyer might be a rich conservative, and Adelson’s name began to be cited by speculative commentators.
Public Statement
Meanwhile, faced with a conundrum, RJ staff did what good journalists do: they started digging for answers. Or as Schroeder had put it, they ‘focused on their jobs.’
Sources ultimately revealed that Patrick Dumont, Adelson’s son-in-law and vice that is senior of finance and strategy at Las Vegas Sands Corporation, had brokered the deal between News + Media Capital Group and its particular former owner, brand New Media Investment Group.
‘He [Dumont] handles all the investments for the family,’ claimed A lvrj supply.
For most of the LVRJ staff knew, they are able to have been risking their jobs by printing the tale, but it doesn’t seem to be the scenario. Instead, the Adelson family made a announcement that is formal of ownership of the magazine just hours after the story broke.
Meanwhile, whatever Adelson’s particular explanation for getting his arms in the LVRJ, be it business or politics, his position at the helm may well sit uneasily with most journalists. Adelson already owns newspapers in Israel, but he is also had a tendency to sue journalists, independently, for libel in the past.
One such journalist was current LVRJ columnist John L. Smith, whoever 8-year-old daughter ended up being suffering from brain cancer at the time of the litigation. His daughter ultimately survived, but Smith was pushed into bankruptcy.
Adelson eventually decided to dismiss the full case with prejudice, after Smith’s lawyer effectively argued that the case was not about defamation, but about Adelson making an exemplory instance of those who crossed him.
The suit was at reaction to a probing book that included information Adelson had considered defamatory, in place of anything Smith had written at the Review-Journal. It are interesting to see how that relationship unfolds with this specific saga that is new.
RAWA Dead in the Water for 2015
Representative Jason Chaffetz, who introduced RAWA to the House and floundered during a current congressional hearing on online gaming. (Image: nbcnews.com)
The Restoration of America’s Wire Act (RAWA) has unsuccessful to connect itself to an omnibus spending bill that would have seen it sail through Congress.
The bill proposes a ban that is federal all kinds of online gambling with the exception of horseracing and fantasy recreations.
RAWA supporters had anticipated that they could tag the bill onto the must-pass Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016, a monstrous 2007-page bit of legislation that largely outlines federal fiscal outlays between now plus the end of 2016.
A decade ago in such a way, they hoped, RAWA would be passed into law with as little fuss as possible, much like the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act was slipped onto the end of legislation designed to regulate port security.
It was the same strategy, in reality, used in 2014, when RAWA also missed the omnibus. Fortunately for America’s online gambling industry, it may have to wait a time that is long the next one to arrive. A year, become precise.
And since RAWA in its present kind is very unlikely to be accepted by both chambers, sneaking onto that bus without a solution perhaps remains its option that is best.
RAWA Flounders
The legislation is unpopular with many lawmakers because the Sheldon Adelson-backed bill smacks of business cronyism.
Meanwhile, most of the Republican mega-donor’s normal allies into the GOP decry it as a violation that is unconstitutional of Tenth Amendment that seeks to stymie states’ rights, while Democrats who might normally disapprove of online gambling are loathe to install on their own to a policy produced by Adelson.
A initiative that is recent drum up support to push RAWA within the line failed when Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson exhorted fellow attorneys basic to countersign a letter cooking RAWA.
Just eight AG’s were prepared to put their name to the initiative.
Controversially, one of those was Nevada AG Adam Laxalt, whose 2014 election campaign received funding from Adelson. Laxalt had been greatly criticized by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval for his actions, and many felt he had betrayed the Silver State, which opted to legalize and regulate online poker in late 2013.
Adelson Re-raise
Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who introduced RAWA to the House early on within the year, fared no better at A house hearing that is recent of legislation, which he himself chaired, aided by the somewhat charged title: ‘A Casino in Every Smartphone: Law Enforcement Implications.’
Chaffetz had presumably hoped it is sufficient to trot every tired cliché of the anti-online gambling movement, with lazy recommendations to terrorism, money-laundering and youngster corruption, except it didn’t quite exercise that way, as well as the arguments against regulation took a drubbing.
For RAWA, it appears, the chips are down.
Except Adelson has just tossed in a massive reraise.
His purchase of the Las Vegas Review-Journal may offer him extra clout in their bid to get political capital and shape opinions on online gambling in the video gaming capital of America.
Comments are closed.