Nwabudike becomes intransigent .…refuses to submit to LNBA investigation

Monrovia, May 14-The rejected Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike is said to be refusing invitation to submit to the Grievance and Ethics Committee of the Liberia National Bar Association-LNBA.

The Head of the special investigation committee by the LNBA, Cllr. Milton Taylor told a local radio on Thursday that on several occasions Cllr. Nwabudike has refused to submit to the committee for investigation.

It can be recalled that Cllr. Nwabudike was rejected by the Liberian Senate recently after it was discovered that he lied under oath on his citizenship status. It was later shown that he had two dates of birth, 1963 and 1964. Under the Liberian law, only citizen can be chairman of the NEC.

“We have tried to have this gentleman serve notice, to come to the committee, but he has been snooping the committee. So, last week the gentleman took the communication to this office,” he said.

Cllr. Taiwon Gongloe, president of the LNBA

But added, “the man met him but he told the man in this face no, to take the document back. To carry the document back to Cllr. Taylor. So we are not perturbed. So, what we did now was to go through DHL, to serve him through DHL to publish a notice in the newspaper.”

Following his rejection, the LNBA Grievance and Ethics Committee decided to investigate his nationality credential since he is part of the Bar.

According to Cllr. Taylor, he does not know why Nwabudike is refusing to submit to an investigation.

“We are talking about due process here. He knows very well that he should be here. We have made all efforts through WhatsApp. We have gone through internet to serve him yet the Cllr. is not giving us due respect. I do not know his fear.”

He said the “investigation was just a fact finding and we will send the report to the Executive Council for the Bar. Nobody is saying he is guilty.”

After his rejection by the Liberian senate, he has gone back to head the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission-LACC; the position he held before his nomination to the NEC. He was confirmed by the Senate for that position. But some senators said they did not do sufficient due diligence on his credentials at that time.

When this paper contacted Senator Darious Dillon on the matter, he said, “this is a matter that we are looking at as senators. We will get back to the public soon.”

When this paper called Cllr. Nwabudike for comment, there was no response as his phone rang. TNR