Nwabudike off the ‘Radar’?

MONROVIA- May 11-With less than a month following the disqualification of Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike, as chairman designate of the Liberia Election Commission-NEC, he has retreated to his former position at the Liberia Anti Corruption Commission-LACC, thus leaving many to think if he was out of ‘radar.’

Prior to his appointment, he was the chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission-LACC. He was confirmed by the Liberian senate for that position.

But his nationality was questioned by the Liberian Senate after it was discovered that he has over two date of birth, 1963 and 1964. President George Weah has nominated him to be the Chairman of the National Elections Commission. It led to series of discontentment in the society calling for his removal on grounds that he was not a Liberian.

Earlier, the senate confirmed him to the position of Chairman for LACC. Others said, the Senate did to do due diligence at that time. However, his last appointment at NEC uncovered his nationality flaws.

At the Senate hearing, he informed the house that he was naturalized in 1982 at the age of 17. But this runs contrary to Liberia naturalization law.

Nwabudiki

According to Section 21.3 of the country’s Alien and Naturalization Law, “no person shall file a petition for naturalization unless he/she shall obtain the age of 21 years.”

This was rejected by the Chairman on judiciary at the Liberian Senator, Cllr. Varney Sherman. , “The law says before you are naturalized in Liberia you must be 21 years old and you say you were born 1964 that means you were 17 years old when you naturalized, so that suggests you were not qualified to become a naturalized citizen. There is nothing in this naturalization law that says you must bring your papa and mother to stand for you.”

After his rejection, he was later recalled by president Weah. Cllr. Nwabudike sued the Liberian government.

Following legal argument, the Liberia National Bar Association, LNBA, of which he is a member of, requested to be party to the case in favor of the government.

The Cllr. went to the court to withdraw the case against the government. on grounds that he is an employee of the government and that the government has not in any way or manner threatened or query the standing of the petitioner as a qualified Counsellor – at – law with all the rights and privileges appertaining, saying he named government as party respondent in the case in error.

So he requested the court to restate, affirm and uphold the ruling of the Court of June 21, 2002, by which he says the Civil Law Court admitted him as Attorney – at – Law, consistent with Section 17 of the New Judiciary Law, to practice law before all the circuit and inferior courts here.

Further, he had requested the court to uphold the mandate of the Supreme Court of Liberia admitting him in 2006, as Counsellor – at – Law of the Supreme Court Bar.

Nationality issue unresolved:

The issue of his nationality seems unresolved yet he has gone back to his previous position.

“I do not think the case with him is not over yet. I think it will only be over if it is proven that he is either a Liberian or not. But from the time being, he is not competent to sit there at LACC. He is not off the ‘radar’ yet,” Mr. Richard Smith, a political commentator told this paper.

He added, “the senators still have a lot more to do and in particular, the Liberia Bar Association needs to come out fast on this man’s status. He is not supposed to be sitting to that place.”

Prior to that, Montserrado county Senator Darrius Dillion told reporters that Nwabudike risks arrest and deportation with what he has done.

He later told this paper late Sunday that “the senate is discussing the matter and would address it soon.”

Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence also made similar statement against Nwabudike activities.

A member of the LNBA, Bobby Livingstone told this paper earlier that its committee investigating the case of Nwabudike will soon release its report.

It is not known whether the report will lead to him getting back into the limelight or to remain off the ‘radar’. TNR