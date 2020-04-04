Nwabudike Woes Deepen

-As LIS Finds No Record To Authenticate His Citizenship

It appears from all indications that the information provided by Ndubuisi Nwabudike at the Liberian Senate over his naturalization is far from the truth as the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) says there is no record to that effect.

Nwabudike informed the Liberian Senate on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 that he got naturalized in 1982 at age of 17years; even though the naturalization law of Liberia requires one to obtain the age twenty-one before applying for naturalization status.

The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) had allegedly informed the Supreme Court of Liberia that there is no document or record in their system regarding the authenticity of Nwabudike naturalization as Liberian citizen.

The LIS comment is predicated upon a petition filed with the Supreme Court by Cllr. Finley Karnga pleading with the Honorable Court to probe into facts and circumstances relative to Nwabudike alleged naturalization saga.

The counselor second petition amongst other things pleaded with the High Court to investigate from 1982 to 1983 to establish whether the recent NEC Chairman designate actually got naturalize as Liberian citizen as claimed.

Predicated upon this, the court allegedly communicated with the Liberia Immigration Service to establish whether Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike did apply for naturalization status during the period of 1982 to 1985.

According to Cllr. Karnga, the LIS said their search found nothing regarding the Nwabudike applying for naturalization standard.

Though Cllr. Karnga prays the Supreme Court to investigate the naturalization saga from 1982 to 1983, the high court deems it necessary for the LIS to begin its investigation from 1982-1985 since Cllr. Nwabudike was a minor at the time of obtaining his naturalization status and might have forgotten as to the exact year of obtaining said citizenship.

Ndubuisi Nwabudike was among several others individual recently appointed by President George Weah to serve as Chairman of the National Elections Commission, the body responsible to conduct elections in the Republic.

Nwabudike’s nomination sparks out serious controversy and criticism from political parties, civil society groupings, the LNBA of which he is believed to be part and the general public as well questioning his nationality to heads such reputable and credible institution as the NEC.

President Weah however withdraws his nomination on late Thursday evening April 2, 2020.