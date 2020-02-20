 Press "Enter" to skip to content

OGP Steering Committee Applauds Senate

By Reporter on February 20, 2020

The Steering Committee of Liberia’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) program has applauded the Liberian Senate for what it terms as a “landmark discussion” for the reinstatement of the Automated Voting Machine during deliberations.

OGP is an international initiative that creates dialogue between government and civil society to promote openness, transparency, accountability citizens’ participation, government responsiveness and innovation as well as technology thereby empowering citizens to fight corruption. The OGP of Liberia is hosted by the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

Automated Voting Machines are used for a faster, easier and more accurate election.

The deliberations on the reinstatement of the Automated Voting Machines were held by Plenary during the 10th day sitting of the third session of the Liberian Senate, otherwise known the Upper House of the Liberian Legislature.

Following the tense deliberation on the matter, which was supported by majority members of the Upper House, a motion was made by Bomi County Senator, Sando Johnson for the communication to be sent to the committees on Ways Means and Finance, Rules, Orders and Administration to report to Plenary within two weeks.

The motion was then overwhelmingly voted upon through unanimous votes by members of that august body.

Accordingly, the OGP Steering Committee in a release issued on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 stated that the use of the machine will allow for open and transparent voting processes.

The release, signed by the Head of Secretariat; G. Ralph Jimmeh, Jr., and Chairman of the Steering Committee and Point of Contact of OGP-Liberia, Atty. Daniel C. Gayedyu, Jr., noted that the modernized system of capturing legislative votes will also enable lawmakers’ constituencies to know in real time the voting records and habits of their elected officials.

The OGP Committee also pointed out that the new system, when reinstated, will also enhance issue-based politicking, as Senators carry out their responsibilities of representation, lawmaking and oversight.

“The Steering Committee calls on the House of Representatives to follow the exemplary action of the Senate in an effort to demonstrate the commitment of the entire National Legislature to openness and transparency. This move will be in conformity with international protocols and government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity & Development (PAPD),” said the Committee.

“Senator Cooper’s decision to be a champion of the OGP at the National Legislature is worthy of commendation. We call on other members of the Legislature to emulate his good example for the benefit of not just their individual constituencies, but the entire country,” Ralph added.

Published in Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.