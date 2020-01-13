Onanuga Picks Bones With MICAT Boss

Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has come under criticism by CT COM Liberia boss, Christopher H.S Onanuga over his alleged lip services to the tourism sector of Liberia.Speaking at a live press conference in Paynesville, Mr. Onanuga said “The Minister of Information needs to wake up and serve the propose for which he was appointed to do”.

According to him, the minister has not given attention to the tourism sector of Liberia, the sector he said, when attention is given to will help the country greatly.

He indicated that the Ministry of Information should be a part of the top five ministries in Liberia on grounds that it is seated over opportunities unexplored.

“It is now town that we get on the backs of those institutions that are not performing so that they can work” he said switching his eyes from one end to the other.

He said that over two years, the Ministry has done little or nothing to help rescue the tourism sector of the country.

“My major concern is how to move the tourism forward,” he said. However, when he was quizzed what he would have done better were he given the opportunity to serve, he said “ I do not want to serve in government; people who know Christopher H.S Onanuga will tell you that I follow tourism activities across the world, I do not have to serve in government before making an impact.”

He said that he will never hold back when it comes to speaking on issues relating to tourism.

He intoned that the few popular functions the Minister has reduced himself to are to just host reactionary press conferences and seeking to issue permits to host events.

According to Onanuga, majority of people at MICAT are all ‘squired pares in round holds’.

