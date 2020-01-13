 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Onanuga Picks Bones With MICAT Boss

By Reporter on January 13, 2020

Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has come under criticism by CT COM Liberia boss, Christopher H.S Onanuga over his alleged lip services to the tourism sector of Liberia.Speaking at a live press conference in Paynesville, Mr. Onanuga said “The Minister of Information needs to wake up and serve the propose for which he was appointed to do”.

Speaking at a live press conference in Paynesville, Mr. Onanuga said “The Minister of Information needs to wake up and serve the propose for which he was appointed to do”.

According to him, the minister has not given attention to the tourism sector of Liberia, the sector he said, when attention is given to will help the country greatly.

He indicated that  the Ministry of Information should be a part of the top five ministries in Liberia on grounds that it is seated over opportunities unexplored.

“It is now town that we get on the backs of those institutions that are not performing so that they can work” he said switching his eyes from one end to the other.

He said that over two years, the Ministry has done little or nothing to help rescue the tourism sector of the country.

“My major concern is how to move the tourism forward,” he said. However, when he was quizzed what he would have done better were he given the opportunity to serve, he said “ I do not want to serve in government; people who know Christopher H.S Onanuga will tell you that I follow tourism activities across the world, I do not have to serve in government before making an impact.”

He said that he will never hold back when it comes to speaking on issues relating to tourism.

He intoned that the few popular functions the Minister has reduced himself to are to just host reactionary press conferences and seeking to issue permits to host events.

According to Onanuga, majority of people at MICAT are all ‘squired pares in round holds’.

He is an institutional builder and has complied with the laws of Liberia when it come.

 

Published in Agriculture, Business, Entertainment, People and Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from AgricultureMore posts in Agriculture »
More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »
More from PeopleMore posts in People »
More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.