Our company is maybe perhaps not gold diggers – Vietnamese spouse in Taiwan breaks stereotypes

A new girl is turning up popular perception of Vietnamese spouses in Taiwan for just what it really is: irrational prejudice.

“simply how much did you spend to obtain a Vietnamese spouse? “

This is among a few questions that are rude John Li could maybe perhaps perhaps not escape as he married Nguyen Thu Hang.

Offered the context of several women from poor Vietnamese families being compensated in order to become spouses of older guys from Taiwan, Southern Korea and Asia, this real question is possibly understandable, but Hang does not have any intention of using it lying down.

She really wants to smash the stereotyping that is unfair of ladies being gold-diggers utilizing the truth for the tremendous sacrifices they often lead to the benefit of the families and also the care they provide with their brand new families.

She’s well prepared to work on this because she’s got her very own YouTube channel, HangTV, that she utilizes to good effect to distribute her message.

Nguyen Thu Hang life and works in Taiwan. Picture due to Nguyen Thu Hang

Nguyen Thu Hang married John Li in might after many years of dating. On the YouTube channel, HangTV, the 2 share aided by the world videos about learning Vietnamese, cooking unique meals together, visiting many famous destinations and so forth. The videos have actually drawn thousands of loves and feedback admiration that is expressing their love tale.

In the beginning, the couple put up HangTV only for activity nevertheless when they got lot of commentary and reactions from people, they noticed their “bigger duties. “

“Aside from assisting Taiwanese people realize more about Vietnam, i believe our love tale additionally yields a perspective that is new Vietnamese-Taiwan marriages, ” Hang told VnExpress.

“We get many rude remarks, including ‘How much does it price getting A vietnamese wife? ’ or ‘Vietnamese ladies just want money’. Therefore we are attempting to replace the prejudices engraved in individuals minds. “

‘My mom is just a maid’

Hang was at senior high school when her mom left for Taiwan to exert effort as a maid, 14 years ago, to be able to make defectively required money. She worked made and hard it easy for her kiddies research in Taiwan.

Hang went along to Taiwan this season, and her younger cousin happens to be performing a Master’s degree in Taiwan. The youngest is inside their hometown in Vietnam.

In July, Hang produced movie called “My mom Is A Maid, ” expressing her appreciation when it comes to sacrifices her mother has designed to bring the 3 daughters through to her very own. The movie attracted a lot more than 100,000 views and a huge selection of remarks on HangTV.

While she ended up being a graduate student in accounting, Hang additionally worked difficult to decrease the burden on her behalf mother.

She had no friends, and her limited language competency hindered communication with locals when she arrived.

Hang did a myriad of work while learning difficult and enhancing her language abilities in Mandarin Chinese. She worked as a waitress, offered lottery tickets, distributed leaflets, interpreted and made recordings for Vietnamese jobs, dubbed Vietnamese for new immigrant programs and the like.

Although this did reduce her mother’s burden, in addition it offered her hand knowledge that is first of society and culture, since also an awareness associated with the sufferings of Vietnamese migrants.

Hang hosted an important Taiwanese event final thirty days. Picture thanks to Nguyen Thu Hang

Along with her fluency in Chinese Mandarin she became really mixed up in neighborhood Vietnamese relationship and she became distinguished in the neighborhood. Gig invitations accompanied.

Then it just happened.

Hang and John came across one another on a tv series by which she ended up being a visitor participant. He had been the manager of this show. Unlike the most popular image of Taiwanese men patriarchs that is being John “conquered” her with sincerity and kindness.

Hang and John in a video clip on HangTV Youtube channel.

Their love had been supported by their own families. John’s parents had been excited on learning that his son was at love by having A vietnamese woman, and so they made her feel extremely welcome.

“I remember one time as soon as we sought out and John had to drop by their home to have their coating. When their mom knew we as coming, she hurried up to dress and put her makeup on to welcome me personally, ” Hang said, incorporating that which was the 1st time she visited your house of her husband become.

Men do the housework

John’s mother’s caring and love just doubled whenever Hang became her child in legislation. Hang said that despite coping with John’s moms and dads, she’s got never experienced like she had been “a daughter-in-law in every real method. “

“My parents-in-law be sure we now have our privacy. John’s dad is a man that is quiet so he loves to spending some time with your two dogs and does housework. My father-in-law handles cooking and washing.

“My mother-in-law takes care of lighter things. This woman is additionally extremely active, so she goes to your gymnasium, hiking with buddies. “

Entirely as opposed to perception that is popular in Taiwan, men do lots of housework due to their spouses and females have sound and place when you look at the family and culture, Hang said.

She stated there was clearly onetime John decided to go to Vietnam to go to her, in which he took the bathroom to your sink to scrub them following a dinner and angered Hang’s grandmother whom stated “this isn’t a man’s task. ” For John, searching for groceries, cooking, cleansing and other domestic tasks are totally normal.

John can be a big stone hang leans on for her work. They share a unique passion for video clip recording and put up the HangTV YouTube channel in October 2016 to offer her pupils at a center where she shows more opportunities to apply Vietnamese.

“We weren’t experienced in the beginning us more than two weeks to set up and shoot a video so it would take. There have been times after my classes ended at 10 p.m., i’d still visit my husband’s work and office on a video clip until 2-3 a.m.

“As soon as we become better at it, we divided the task so after shooting my hubby will be the anyone to set the video up while I would personally review it and compose subtitles. “

From brief videos about her individual life and teaching that is vietnamese Hang and John have expanded their content to add other facets of the Vietnamese community, and introduced many landscapes and social top features of Vietnam and Taiwan.

Their child that is”mental has a lot more than 33,000 supporters.

Multicultural benefit

“The almost all Vietnamese in Taiwan, particularly females, focus on a significantly better life, ” said Hang.

“Vietnamese pupils in Taiwan study while working, though it is hard, and their educational answers are impressive. Vietnamese workers sign up for week-end language classes and join general public tasks. “

She said that the community that is vietnamese Taiwan was increasingly gaining respect, despite naysayers and discrimination, specially against Vietnamese ladies who marry locals.

They’ve been referred to as gold-diggers whom “use international husbands as being a life changer, ” consenting to go out of their homeland and get married with older men that are foreign of poverty.

“Since my arrival in Taiwan, We have had the chance to fulfill a lot of women that have attempted to be great individuals despite being labeled gold diggers.

“They work tirelessly and make an effort to assert on their own, they take care of both their loved ones right here and their own families in Vietnam, and lots of people don’t see just what they’ve had to lose. “

Being truly A vietnamese spouse to a Taiwanese guy who has got faced some societal flak, Hang has additionally dedicated her videos to create an even younger, objective and available viewpoint from the life of Vietnamese citizens in Taiwan, specially Vietnamese females.

Hang and her pupils in A vietnamese course hold a hey Vietnam Magazine which includes her regarding the cover. Picture thanks to Nguyen Thu Hang

“with regards to Vietnamese-Taiwanese marriages, folks have various views. Nevertheless now, those who have both Vietnamese and blood that is taiwanese said that after viewing my videos, they usually have a much better comprehension of their Vietnamese homeland.

“They’ve also overcome prejudices and start to become well informed about stating that they show up from the multicultural household. They even think about this an advantage and strength. “