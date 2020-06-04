OWE Donates To Female Inmates At Monrovia Central Prison

A nongovernmental women empowerment and rights group, Women Organization for Employment (OWE) Thursday June 4, 2020 donated sanitary items to female inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison valued at L$150,000.00.

Making remarks at the ceremony, the Executive Director of OWE, Florence Malorbah Dorley said the gesture to the inmates is in continuation of the institution’s support to vulnerable groups across Liberia.

Madam Dorley said the organization was established to give hopes to the hopeless and it is divided into segments, including but not limited to women economy empowerment.

“We give loan to women involved in small businesses, girls educational program where we help vulnerable girls to gain skills, academic, others,” the Executive Director of OWE said.

She further said “this group was established in 2014 to promote empowerment of women, defend women agendas and women driven issues.”

“We are here today to identify with our inmate sisters to supply them with these sanitary materials intended to protect them during this coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

According to the Executive Director, OWE considers the female inmates in any crisis as the most vulnerable people that are always forgotten.

Receiving the donated materials on behalf of the female inmates, Joel G. Justin, Deputy Superintendent for Administration at MCP expresses gratitude to the women group indicating that female inmates support cannot be overemphasized.

He used the medium to appeal to the women empowerment group to also look at the reintegration aspect of female inmates.

He noted that program supported by government and its partners providing skills such as soap making, cosmetology-fixing hair are all part of the reintegration process, and craved the group to look in that direction.