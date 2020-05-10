Pastor Prince Saturday Lauds GoL

–For Reopening Churches

Pastor Prince Z. Saturday

A Liberian clergyman, Pastor Prince Saturday has lauded the Liberian Government for adhering to the calls of the religious community to announce the reopening of worship centers across the country in the coming days.

Pastor Prince told reporters over the weekend that it was a good idea for the Weah’s government to act swiftly in announcing the lifting up of the ban on various worship centers, where the religious community will now have the time to congregate and sincerely seek for God’s mercy in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Liberia.

According to him, it is now time for government and the religious community to work together with one mind as a nation in asking for God’s direction as to how Liberia can defeat this coronavirus disease.

Pastor Saturday added that while religious leaders and Christians, as well as Muslims across the country are now embracing the pronouncement by government that all worship centers will be re-opening as of May 17, it was important that Pastors and church leaders and those from the Islamic faith seriously consider all health protocols while carrying on their respective worship services.

He called on Liberians to be cognizant of the fact Liberia and the world at large is still battling with the coronavirus disease as such, every single Liberian must continue observing the social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face masks, noting people shouldn’t abuse the opportunity given by the government.