

–In Kolubah Kidnapping Case

Rep. Yekeh Kolubah



Plan International Liberia has been summoned by Criminal Court ‘A’ Judge Roosevelt Willie to testify as to the authentication of a stolen phone belonging to its Logistician and securities focus person whose account a Samsung Galaxy note eight was brought.

This is as a result of prosecution quest to have a Subpeno Testificadum issue on the institution to testified to the purchase of said phone to be used by one of its employee Mohammeh Kaba as well as any complain of the stolen phone by him (Kaba) between the period of June 4, 2019 to June 6, 2020.

The state quest to have Plan International summoned further allied with information provided to the Court by Mohammeh Kaba when he took the stand on Monday, April 27, 2020 to Testify on behalf of Representative Yekeh Kolubah regarding the issue of kidnapping.

Kabah informed the court that on June 4, 2020 while at a local shop on the Old Road, his Samsung Galaxy Note eight was smashed by an unknown person and that in their research to retrieve the phone establish that it was in the possession of one Emmanuel Freeman of whom Representative Kolubah is being accused of kidnapping.

He mentioned that the phone was purchased by Plan International in his name to be used to stored sensitive information for the organization.

Following the incident, Kaba explained that an incident report was sent to Plan International Country Director and same was forwarded to the Regional Officer relative to said stolen phone.

He further mentioned that he has no relation with the lawmaker except for the fact that he is the Representative of the District.

It can be recalled that on April 24, 2020, Judge Roosevelt Willie dropped four of the five charges against the Lawmaker, but hooked him for the crime of kidnapping.

Judge Willie acknowledged that the victim was unlawfully confined (hand-cuffed) at the market table at Yekeh Kolubah’s fence, held hostage and inflicted with injuries on his body in the lawmaker presence which is a critical elements of the offense of kidnapping as defined in section 14.50 of the penal law of Liberia.

The court maintained that evidence adduced by prosecution are so far enough to convict defendant Kolubah, if he fails to take the stand and exonerate himself by rebutting the evidence adduced with convincing and sufficient testimonies, as a result, Kolubah through his counselors brought Kaba to testify on behalf of the client.