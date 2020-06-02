“Prayer Is The Way Forward”



-Says Bishop Marsh



By Mark Mengonfia

The Rotunda of the Liberian Legislature today witnessed praises and worships, offering of prayers seeking God’s intervention in the fight against COVID-19.

Some members of the Christian faith headed by Bishop J. Rudolph Marsh, Sr offered prayers for COVID-19 to become thing of the past in that West African state,Liberia and other nations across the world.

As part of their prayer points, members of the National Christan Council of Liberia prayed to God, asking Him to remove Coronavirus from the world, as well as making members of the Liberian Legislature corruption free.

They also offered prayers for members of that legislative body to seek the best interest of Liberians and not in their own interests.

“We trust you people that’s why we voted you people as our lawmakers so you have to work in our interest,but if you fail to do what you are to do, 2023 is coming” the president of the National Christan Council said as members of the congregation who gathered laughed and said amen.

Speaking additionally, Bishop Marsh said Liberians should be thankful to God that the speed at which the virus killed in other countries it did not happen in Liberia as death rate is very low as compared to other places in the world.

He praised the Liberian government for reopening Churches in Liberia adding that it is through prayers that the COVID-19 can be swept from the world.

The National Christan Council of Liberia launced what they called ” Operation Stop The Virus From Spreading In Liberia, America, Israel, Europe, Africa among others.”

With text taken from 2nd Chronicles 7: 13-14 they said” arise Church and Pray in Unity for God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ intervention to stop this epidemic.”

They prayer gathering saw members of the House of Representatives on their knees in submission to God.

They also appointed a member of that body in person of Lawrence Morris of Montserrado County District#1 to serve as an ambassador of the National Christian Council of Liberia to the House of Representatives.

They are visiting all the benches of the Liberian government adding that they will visit the Ministry of Education and other sectors of Liberia including the Liberian media.