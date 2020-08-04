Pres. Weah Detests Violence -Calls On Supporters To Refrain from Violence

The President George Manneh Weah, has reiterated his objection and detestation of violence and unrest in Liberia, recalling that the country witnessed so much of it for long at the expense of peace and normalcy.

The Liberian Chief Executive said the 14 years civil conflict which left over a half million Liberians and many more traumatized and displaced is sufficient lesson for all Liberians to eschew violence and trouble which the President said has got no place in Liberia’s fledgling democracy.

The President’s assertions come in the aftermath of reported hostile reaction by some residents of Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County, to officials of the opposition Collaborating Political Party, Mr. Alexander Cummings and District ten Representative Yekeh Kolubah late last week.

The citizens reportedly went amok in demand of Representative Kolubah’s immediate expulsion from the city-a hostile reaction they justified on the Representative’s habitual verbal attacks, including profanities, against President Weah.

“If you love me, if you support me, please be peaceful and developmental,” the President said in reference to the hostile Zwedru resident’s action. “Remember that I promised the people of Liberia that my administration will maintain zero tolerance for violence, but will maintain the peace, build roads and improve the lives of all.”

Speaking Sunday, August 2, 2020 during regular worship service at the Forky Kloh Jlaleh Family Fellowship Inc, the President called on all Liberians to be peaceful and adhere to the tenants of democracy, as violence is not the answer to Liberia’s development challenges.

President Weah described the recent happenings in Zwedru City undemocratic, saying those culpable will be brought to justice.

“This country witnessed too many instabilities that didn’t benefit us as a nation and people. Hostility is not the answer,” the Liberian Leader warned further. “We must focus on maintaining peace, order and adherence to the law. With peace we can develop our country.”

He added: “Everyone has the right to move about freely in any part of the country. There are ways under our democratic system by which citizens reject people whose behaviors or political ideologies don’t match theirs. Either you stay away from assemblies where they are found or you vote.”

He asked the Ministry of Justice to quickly investigate the incident in Grand Gedeh County.

“Liberia will never return to its ugly past; certainly, not under my watch as President of the Republic,” the Liberian Chief Executive maintained.