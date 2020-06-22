Pres. Weah Extends State of Emergency By Proclamation

The President of Liberia, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has by proclamation extended the State of Emergency (SOE) by additional 30 days, in consultation with the National Legislature. The President said the decision will afford the government the opportunity to re-examine its COVID-19 response strategy.

The proclamation, which was issued on June 22, 2020, quotes the Liberian Leader as saying that despite the measures that have been put in place to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the country, including the compulsory wearing of facemasks, handwashing and social distancing, cases and deaths from the disease continue to rise.

The Liberian Government declared a State of Emergency in April in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic. At the time, movements were restricted and the joint security forces were called upon to help with the enforcement of the set of protocols that were recommended by the health authorities.

Those measures expired on June 21, 2020 in keeping with the SOE’s timeframe. Today’s extension not only reactivates the Liberian Government’s tough response strategy, but also offers the opportunity to examine the measures again.

President Weah has said that the extension takes immediate effect, pending deliberations at the National Legislature in keeping with the Liberian Constitution.