Pres. Weah Participates In UBA Africa Day 2020 Conversation As Panelist, Discloses Economic Interventions In Liberia During COVID-19

Panelists and Moderator

President George Manneh Weah on Monday May 25, 2020 participated in a one day symposium dubbed, UBA Africa Conversation,organised by the United Bank for Africa. The series, in its second year, brought together African and World leaders to discuss ‘Domestic policies, regional development, and poasible threats facing Africa’s Global achievement of the SDGs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic amongst others.

The session, moderated by UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu, also addressed steps African leaders are taking to mitigate risks African Businesses are faced with during this global pandemic.

The Liberian President disclosed his Government’s plans to mediate with Banks, Businesses and other partners to manage the repayment of loans,mitigate financial hurdles, give out stimulus package to citizens to help alleviate financial and social burdens on individuals and businesses, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

President Weah was quoted as saying, “In Liberia, we have taken some measures to ease the burden on vulnerable small businesses and the informal sector as well as big businesses. We are in the process of providing loan assistance to petty traders and other marketers.”

President Weah shared the virtual panel with US Senator Chris Coons, H.E. Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, Secretary General of the African Caribbean Group of States, Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross,Professor Benedict Okey Aramah, President & Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank, Achim Steiner, Administrator UNDP, and Amir Ben Yahmed, President and Founder, Africa CEO Forum.Africa Day is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the diversity of the African Continent, as well as to highlight the cultural and economic potential that exist in Africa.

As a pan-African bank currently operating in twenty African countries, UBA organized this high-level virtual panel session, to also highlight the lessons the world can learn from Africa, address the socio-economic risks, and highlight visions for the world post-health crisis.

Since its establishment, the UBA Conversation which is held during the global celebration of African Liberation Day, has sparked meaningful conversations about how Africa can better partner with the rest of the world to empower businesses and individuals on the continent. Entrepreneurs and individuals on the African Continent and the world at large look forward to this event every year for these stimulating discussions which helps to reposition Africa to the rest of the world.