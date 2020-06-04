Pres. Weah Saddened By Jones Blamo’s Death

President George M. Weah is deeply saddened by news of the death of the Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, Jones Blamo.

The Liberian Leader extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government and people of Liberia, and in his own name.

The cause of death of the deputy NSA chief has not yet been fully established, but he briefly fell ill before his demise on Wednesday.

The late Blamo was a career security officer whose passing has created a void in the sector

President Weah has recounted his memories of the deceased, saying their relationship spans over many years since the late Blamo joined the security details in 1993.

The President called the grieving widow, Tenneh Blamo, in order convey his heartfelt sympathy, while praying that she and the rest of the family take solace in the lord.