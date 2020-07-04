Pres. Weah Saddened By Rep. Sloh’s Death

The President of Liberia, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah is
deeply saddened by news of the death of Sinoe County Representative J. Nagbe
Sloh. The lawmaker died late on Tuesday at the JFK Medical Center following a
brief illness.
Representative Sloh was an astute statesman proponent of
media freedom – a vision shared by the President.
His passing has left a great void in not just the
Legislature, but the body politic of the country. The President expresses his
profound sympathies to the bereaved family and the entire Liberian legislature,
as well as the people of Sinoe county, for the passing of the outspoken
lawmaker.
Representative Sloh, who was elected during the 2017
general and presidential elections, has been a longtime journalist who
previously served as the Director General of the Liberian News Agency
(LINA).
