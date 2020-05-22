Pres. Weah Says “Eid Mubarak” to Muslims

Photo Credit: Executive Mansion

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has urged Liberian Muslims to continue their supplications for the end of Coronavirus dufor peace, reconciliation, and security of our dear Country.

President Weah also congratulated and thanked the Muslim Community for their moral and spiritual endurance, as well as acknowledged the prayers offered for the nation and its people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr. Weah’s commendations were contained in a special message to the Liberian Muslim Community. See full text below.

SPECIAL MESSAGE TO THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY OF LIBERIA

FROM HIS EXCELLENCY DR. GEORGE MANNEH WEAH

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

ON THE OCCASION OF THE IMPENDING END OF THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN

May 22, 2020 – Monrovia, Liberia: Assalamu Alaikum! On April 23rd this year, our fellow Liberians of the Islamic Faith embarked upon the annual observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Fasting during RAMADAN is one of the five pillars of Islam obligatory upon all adult and healthy Muslims.

Ramadan this year started during the State of Emergency declared by my government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On that occasion I congratulated the Muslim Community, and I urged them to pray for the protection of the Liberian people from the massive and devastating consequences of the Coronavirus being experienced by the world.

As Muslims end this month of Ramadan, I congratulate and thank all Liberian Muslims for their moral and spiritual endurance, as well as acknowledge the prayers offered for the Liberian Nation and its People.

I also wish to commend all Muslims for remaining law-abiding and patriotic during these very difficult and trying times in our Nation’s history.

I ask Muslims to continue their supplications for the end of COVID-19 and for the peace, reconciliation, and security of our country. Ameen.

To all Muslims, I say: