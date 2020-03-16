Pres. Weah Suspends EPA Boss with Immediate Effect

President George Manneh Weah has suspended for time indefinite, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Nathaniel Blama, for repeatedly violating prescribed health protocols and endangering public health.

It can be recalled that the EPA boss refused to adhere to the established health protocols set up at the Roberts International Airport to prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus disease.

Also, following the arrival of medical staff at his residence to take him for treatment, he again declined to board an ambulance, opting instead to follow the team with his private vehicle which is further violation of public health measures.

The President strongly warns all officials of government in particular and members of the general public to strictly abide by the directives of health officials as the country strives to contain coronavirus.

The President reiterated his call to all citizens and residents to comply with the directives of the health authorities in order for Liberia to contain the scourge.

He said “together we fought Ebola, and together we will fight the coronavirus”.