(New update): Pres. Weah To Resign?

Monrovia- President George M. Weah is said to be contemplating on resigning his post as standard bearer of the ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) come 2023, sources within the party told this paper on Wednesday.

His decision is said to be in line with some private conversations he held with his inner circle officials of his party that he wants to set a record; by becoming the first Liberian President to run for one term and leave voluntarily.

“You know he is a record setter. If you follow his records when he was playing football, you will know that he was the World best, European Best, Africa best and winner of the Ballon d’or award. So, in short, the acronym is-WEA. So, from what we are hearing, if it is true, then, he will set record again,” the source at the party who declined to be named said.

When asked Mr. Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the party, he did not comment despite several calls and text messages to him. Also, the Secretary General of the party, Mr. Janga Kowo was called, but no response. Text messages were sent, but no response.

Another source said, there were other reasons which are private to the president and has decided to keep it close to his chest. “He has other things to say, but he has decided to keep it at that level, private.”

“It is true. I am an insider of the party. According of the CDC, at every primary, the standard bearer is elected. But this coming primary, they deleted that from the list. So, the party is trying to make some amendments of the constitution,” the source said.

Who Maybe Standard Bearer?

“Right now, there are discussions ongoing for someone to become the standard bearer of the party comes 2023. Even though the time is still far, time runs faster, so we need to look from all sides,” the source said.

President Weah

The source said discussions have been ongoing between Representative Edwin M. Snowe and some top officials within the party for him to become the standard bearer.

It can be recalled that Representative Snowe, a staunch member of the former ruling party, Unity Party(UP) resigned from the party after he expressed his disgust over the way things were going on in the party.

Representative Snowe supported President Weah in 2014 senatorial elections where Weah won with a landslide victory saying the CDC standard bearer was his close friend despite he being a staunch member of the then governing Unity Party. Representative Snowe campaigned against then president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s son, Robert Sirleaf who was vying for the same seat.

Mr. Benoni Urey

According to Hon. Snowe, he did not want to do things against his professional will. He has given his earlier backing to former Bomi County Senator Lahai Lansanna. The UP is part of the Collaborating Political Party. The CPP is likely to field current Senator, Sando Johnson. This, according to Hon. Snowe, was contrary of the spirit of the understanding; which Lansanna would become the candidate to contest. But later, former Senator Lansanna decided to stay off the upcoming December Senatorial after he was not selected. He however decided to give support to Snowe who is thinking of running for the senatorial seat in December this year.

A source close to Hon. Snowe when contacted, only remarked; “that is news to me. But this is Liberian politics. Anything can happen. We will wait and see as things unfold.”

Coalition Agreement:

According to an agreement entered into with CDC, The National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP), Article X of the addendum states among others that: “the duration of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) shall be for a-six-year period, beginning from the date of its certification by the National Elections Commission-NEC, provided however that each member party shall reserve the right to withdraw.”

Again, Article XX which talks about withdrawal says: “any party seeking to exercise the right to withdraw, shall give the Coalition a-ninety-day notice formally communicated to the National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change prior to the date of withdrawal.”

Regional players:

One insider said, some West African leaders are also giving their support to Honorable Snowe for such a move.

“Snowe’s contacts at the West Africa parliament is very strong and he has been speaking with some leaders to talk with president Weah on such deal. Not only that, but also some of his officials. You Snowe is a smart politician who understands the dynamic of politics. Many West African leaders think he might be a good person to work with in the region, if such deal is executed and becomes president.”

The source said there are series of talks behind the scene ongoing between businessman, Benoni Urey and the party for Urey to become the running mate to Hon. Snowe, should such deal come to fruition.

“This is what has been going on here. But many CDcians are not in support of Mr. Urey to become a running mate to either Hon. Snowe or anyone that the party may agree to run.

Rept Snowe

The source said the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel McGill is also considering to go as running mate come 2023. “At least, he is seen as a man who actually might win the support of partisans. We have heard at private meetings that he wants to go as vice running mate.

