Pres. Weah, Trudeau Say Coordination Important to Strengthening Fight Against COVID-19 in Africa

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has commended Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau for his contribution to the global fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Weah made the commendation on Monday, June 8, 2020 during a virtual conversation with Trudeau, when both leaders discussed the challenges confronting their individual countries – as far as COVID-19 is concern – and the measures taken to resolve them.

The two leaders also highlighted the effects of the disease and the importance of a coordinated approach to strengthen capacity in Africa in order to fight the pandemic, while catering to the needs of the most vulnerable.

During the hour-long conversation, President Weah and Prime Minister Trudeau affirmed their mutual desire to increase diplomatic ties between their two countries.

Both leaders also emphasized the importance that long-term recovery measures have on building economic resilience in Africa.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau informed President Weah of the joint initiative he recently launched with the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, that seeks to accelerate the global response to the pandemic and improve access to critical development financing for low and middle-income countries.