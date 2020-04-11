President Weah Appoints, Commissions NEC’s Commissioners

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed and commissioned five commissioners of the National Election Commission (NEC).

Those commissioned today, April 9, 2020 were Davidetta Browne Lansanah (co-chair), Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar (member), and Floyd Sayor (member). Others are Barsee Kpankpa (member) and Josephine Kou Gaye (member).

The commissioners were nominated on March 21, 2020 by the Liberian Chief Executive and subsequently confirmed by the honorable Liberian Senate in keeping with the organic laws of the Country.

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed NEC’s Co-chairman, Davidetta Browne Lansanah to act as chairman of the National Election Commission till further notice.

