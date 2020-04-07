President Weah Appoints Mary Broh To Coordinate Coronavirus Response

The President of Liberia, Dr. George Maneh Weah has appointed with immediate effect Madam Mary Broh to serve as the National Response Coordinator for the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC) in Liberia.

In this role, Madam Broh will provide supervision toward a single set of national strategic objectives for defeating the Coronavirus disease. She will also coordinate the National COVID-19 multi-sectorial response plan, in coordination with the United Nations (UN), donor partners, Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The President has also appointed Finda Bundoo as the National Compliance Manager of ECOC. Madam Bundoo is charged with the responsibility of monitoring the overall allocation and disbursement of the response logistics and resources.

In consultation with the National Response Coordinator, Madam Bundoo will ensure timely delivery and accounting for supplies directed to the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

Both appointments, which have a term of nine months, became necessary following recommendations made by the United Nations, in particular the World Health Organization, which were aimed at further enhancing the national response as cases begin to spike. It is also based on a decision from a consultative meeting held between the Special Presidential Advisory Committee on Coronavirus (S{ACOC) and partners.

During the discussions, a decision was made to move away from the current system of advisory and consultative meetings to operational and community-oriented outreach. Both persons have the full support and backing of the UN.

Madam Broh and Bundoo are required to liaise with health authorities on the Incident Management Team and heed their counsel, where necessary. The appointees will report directly to the President. Source: Executive Mansion Facebook Page