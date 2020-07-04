President Weah Appoints NPHIL Deputy Director for Administration

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George
Manneh Weah has appointed Dr. Patrick N. Kpanyen as Deputy Director General for
Administration at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).
