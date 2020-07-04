President Weah Appoints NPHIL Deputy Director for Administration

NEWS REPORTER 1 day ago

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has appointed Dr. Patrick N. Kpanyen as Deputy Director General for Administration at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Dr. Kpanyen’s appointment takes immediate effect.

